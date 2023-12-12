Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,478 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 1234 Printer's Number 1325

PENNSYLVANIA, December 12 - An Act amending Title 11 (Cities) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in city administrator, further providing for appointment of city administrator, for employment agreement, for residency and elective city office and for powers and duties; and, in accounts and finances, further providing for powers and duties of chief fiscal officer.

You just read:

House Bill 1234 Printer's Number 1325

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more