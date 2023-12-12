Submit Release
Senate Bill 1020 Printer's Number 1267

PENNSYLVANIA, December 12 - An Act designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 5796, carrying State Route 4001 over U.S. Route 22 in Allegheny Township, Blair County, as the LCPL Ralph J. Fabbri USMC Memorial Bridge.

