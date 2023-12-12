Submit Release
Senate Bill 845 Printer's Number 1278

PENNSYLVANIA, December 12 - An Act establishing tourism improvement districts and tourism improvement district management associations; and providing for powers of counties, for powers of tourism improvement district management associations, for dissolution of tourism improvement district, for annual audit and report and for applicability.

