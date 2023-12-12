EDA Project making Grenada more climate resilient

Eligible persons can qualify for up to $200,000 XCD with an interest rate of 2% annually and successful applicants have been sharing positive reviews about the programme. A resident of Calliste, St.George’s said, “The EDA project was a timely intervention. I invested the funding in the purchase of two (2) 800 gallon water tanks for additional water storage because in the dry season, we would usually be without water for days. Now I have a steady water supply.”

A loan recipient in Beaton, St.David’s invested in a solar water heater, replumbing of her home and a new drainage system for erosion control. She said, “I am saving over $40 dollars on my electricity bill monthly with the installation of the solar water heater and with the new drainage system, water in no longer undermining the foundation of my home. ”

In Cafe, St.Andrew’s another homeowner said through the fund she was able to accomplish something major in her life, that of repairing her home and installing bathroom and toilet facilities. She said, “ I am glad that I can leave my children in a better position.”

Speaking of the Fund, General Manager at the Grenada Development Bank Royston Cumberbatch said, “The EDA is an excellent facility that empowers citizens with the tools to make practical changes to protect their homes and livelihoods. The GDB welcomes citizens to find out more and apply for funding.”