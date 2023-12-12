Conduct Board Files Attorney Discipline Recommendations
Three attorneys face sanctions after the conduct board's latest filings.
The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct has filed three disciplinary case reports with the Supreme Court of Ohio, each recommending discipline for an Ohio attorney.
Parties will have an opportunity to file objections to the board’s reports and recommendations with the Supreme Court. If a party files objections, the Supreme Court will schedule the case for oral argument. Objections are not permitted in consent-to-discipline matters.
Additional information about each case, including the report and recommendation, may be obtained by clicking on the case number below.
Mahoning County
Mahoning County Bar Association v. Brian John Macala
Supreme Court Case No. 2023-1561
Recommended sanction: Public reprimand
Medina County
Disciplinary Counsel v. Nathaniel Earl Wilkinson (consent-to-discipline)
Supreme Court Case No. 2023-1560
Recommended sanction: Public reprimand
Montgomery County
Cincinnati Bar Association v. David Edmund Stenson
Supreme Court Case No. 2023-1562
Recommended sanction: One-year suspension, six months stayed.