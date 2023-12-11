CDT Joins Coalition Letter Calling Out Serious Concerns With “No Section 230 Immunity for AI Act”

The Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT) joined a coalition letter expressing serious concerns about the “No Section 230 Immunity for AI Act” (S. 1993). S. 1993 would threaten freedom of expression, content moderation, and innovation. Far from targeting any clear problem, the bill takes a sweeping, overly broad approach, preempting an important public policy debate without sufficient consideration of the complexities at hand.

***

From the letter:

Section 230 makes it possible for online services to host user-generated content, by ensuring that only users are liable for what they post—not the apps and websites that host the speech. S.1993 would undo this critical protection, exposing online services to lawsuits for content whenever the service offers or uses any AI tool that is technically capable of generating any kind of new material. The now widespread deployment of AI for content composition, recommendation, and moderation would effectively render any website or app liable for virtually all content posted to them.

Read the full letter + list of signatories here.