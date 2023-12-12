Post Session Report :: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

HB 38, PN 27 (Mustello) – The bill amends the Liquor Code to allow a liquor license to be transferred when given prior approval, contingent on a surcharge. A vote of 49-1 was recorded.

SB 142, PN 118 (Mastriano) – The bill amends the Funeral Director Law, removing a provision that prohibits the widow or widower of a deceased licensed funeral director from licensure for a funeral establishment, if they remarry. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 943, PN 1121 (Phillips-Hill) – The bill amends the Travel Insurance Modernization Act to align with the Model Act created by National Association of Insurance Commissioners and National Council of Insurance Legislators. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 979, PN 1206 (Culver) – The bill amends Title 3 (Agriculture), Chapter 23 (Domestic Animals) providing for posted notice with information on dangerous transmissible diseases. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 1160, PN 1295 (Nelson) – The bill amends the Liquor Code to allow for an unlimited amount of off-premise catering permits and further expands number of events for catering clubs. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 1507, PN 1723 (Topper) – The bill amends the Public School Code to require schools to provide a minimum of 180 days OR 900/990 hours of instruction. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 1096, PN 2411 (Malagari) – The bill is an omnibus amendment to the Liquor Code (Act 21 of 1951) to allow some hotel license holders to convert their licenses to restaurant licenses (Philadelphia is excluded from this opportunity), and for certain amusement parks and botanical gardens to hold public venue licenses.

Amendment A03320 (A. Williams) – The amendment establishes a legislative task force to study “Stop-and-Go” establishments in the city of Philadelphia and provide recommendations to the General Assembly. The Task Force is required to issue a report within four months of its establishment.

The amendment makes several technical corrections to the bill.

The amendment passed by a vote of 50-0 and the bill went over in its order as amended.

SB 721, PN 1147 (Schwank) – The bill establishes the Women, Infants and Children State Advisory Board (Board) in the Department of Health (DOH) and provides for the duties of the board. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 1258, PN 1768 (Kinsey) – The bill amends the Public School Code to allow school entities to include students enrolled in dual credit courses in their average daily membership calculation.

Amendment A03256 (Pittman) – The amendment:

Provides that the report collecting data relating to dual credit course students to be compiled by the Department of Education is due September 1, 2024.

Makes the addition of Section 1525.1 relating to the calculation of Average Daily Membership for dual enrollment students retroactive to July 1, 2023.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order as amended.

SB 773, PN 1229 (Gebhard) – The bill amends the Medical Marijuana Act (P.L. 84, No. 16 of 2016) to provide independent grower/processor (G/P) permit holders with two dispensary permits. A vote of 44-6 was recorded.

SR 169, PN 1272 (Coleman) – The bill directs the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee (LBFC) to conduct a program evaluation to assess the effectiveness of workforce development programs administered by Commonwealth agencies. The resolution was adopted by a vote of 50-0.