Attorney General Stein Statement on Voting Rights Act Case

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed

919-716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement after he and Gov. Roy Cooper filed a friend-of-the-court brief in Pierce v. North Carolina State Board of Elections. The plaintiffs, two African-American voters from Halifax and Martin counties, are asking a federal court for a preliminary injunction to prevent new State Senate districts from being used in northeastern North Carolina. The new districts violate the Voting Rights Act by illegally diluting the power of African-American voters.

“The General Assembly is violating the protections guaranteed by the Voting Rights Act, protections that the U.S. Supreme Court reaffirmed just this past summer. Our state has a shameful legacy of discriminating against Black voters. It’s unlawful, and I will never stop fighting to make sure the people’s voting rights are protected.”

While the North Carolina Department of Justice is representing the State Board of Elections and its members in this case, Attorney General Stein has recused himself from representing any parties in this case.

