Jim Habera Named Region IV Fisheries Program Manager

NASHVILLE --- Jim Habera has been promoted to serve as the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Region IV Fisheries Division Program Manager 4. In his new duties, he will be responsible for the coordination of fisheries management programs in the region’s 21 counties.

Habera began his career with the agency in 1998 as a Coldwater Fisheries Biologist before serving as the regional Streams and Rivers Manager where he implemented stream programs and partnered with hatchery staff to develop stocking plans. Habera has been a leader in TWRA and the trout fisheries management world. He has served on the American Fisheries Society’s Trout Committee for over 30 years and has received that committee's Distinguished Service Award. He represents Tennessee on the Eastern Brook Trout Joint Venture where he serves on the executive committee and annual project review team. He has been a leader in the efforts to restore Southern Appalachian Brook Trout.

Habera has been touted for working diligently over his career with TWRA to develop a better understanding of the state’s trout resources and has been instrumental in guiding the management. In recognition of that work, he was recognized with the 2022 Fisheries Division Lifetime Biologist Achievement Award.

“We are excited to have Jim moving into this new leadership role in the Fisheries Division,” said Division Chief Mark Thurman. “He is a leader in the world of Brook Trout Management and will be an asset to the agency in this position.”

---TWRA---