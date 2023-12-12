2024 Spring Turkey Quota Hunts Application Period to Be Held December 20 Through January 10

NASHVILLE --- The application period for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency 2024 Spring Turkey Quota Hunts will be open from Dec. 20 through Jan. 10.

Applications are available and will be accepted at any TWRA license agent, TWRA regional office, or online at gooutdoorstennessee.com.

Applications will be accepted until midnight (CST) on Jan. 10. Mailed applications will not be accepted.

The areas available for the hunts are listed on the instruction sheet. Applicants may not use the same hunt code more than once. There are eight sites that include 65 hunts and three other sites that will have five youth-only hunts. No person may apply more than once. A computer drawing will be held to determine the successful applications based on the priority drawing system. Successful applicants must have an email address associated with their TWRA license account in order to receive their permits. Permits are not transferable.

Youth hunters (ages 6-16 by the date of the hunt) may submit one application for the regular quota hunt and one application for the youth-only quota hunt.

A permit fee will not be charged to Annual Sportsman (Type 004), Lifetime Sportsman (Types 402-405) license holders or seniors with an Annual Senior Sportsman License (Type 167). For all other license holders, the cost is $12 per permit plus the $1 agent fee. There is a $2 fee if application is made on the Internet. When applying at a license agent, hunters must remain at the location while the application is processed. Hunters will receive a receipt with a confirmation number when the application is complete.

Hunters with Internet access may apply for a spring turkey quota hunt online by visiting https://quotahunt.gooutdoorstennessee.com. Once the Internet site has been accessed, hunters can follow the on-screen directions.

The 2024 statewide spring turkey season is April 13-May 26. The statewide Young Sportsman Hunt is April 6-7.

Area Date Quota

Chickasaw State Forest Apr. 13-14 26

Chickasaw State Forest Apr. 16-17 26

Chickasaw State Forest Apr. 19-21 26

Chickasaw State Forest Apr. 23-24 26

Chickasaw State Forest Apr. 26-28 26

Chickasaw State Forest Apr. 30-May 1 26

Chickasaw State Forest May 3-5 26

Chickasaw State Forest May 7-8 26

Chickasaw State Forest May 10-12 26

Chickasaw State Forest May 14-15 26

Chickasaw State Forest May 17-19 26

Chickasaw State Forest May 21-22 26

Chickasaw State Forest May 24-26 26

Chuck Swan State Forest Apr. 4-6 150

Chuck Swan State Forest Apr. 11-13 150

Chuck Swan State Forest Apr. 18-20 150

Chuck Swan State Forest Apr. 25-27 150

Chuck Swan State Forest May 2-4 150

Happy Hollow Apr. 13-16 50

Happy Hollow May 4-7 50

Natchez Trace North Apr. 13-14 48

Natchez Trace North Apr. 16-17 48

Natchez Trace North Apr. 19-21 48

Natchez Trace North Apr. 23-24 48

Natchez Trace North Apr. 26-28 48

Natchez Trace North Apr. 30-May 1 48

Natchez Trace North May 3-5 48

Natchez Trace North May 7-8 48

Natchez Trace North May 10-12 48

Natchez Trace North May 14-15 48

Natchez Trace North May 17-19 48

Natchez Trace North May 21-22 48

Natchez Trace North May 24-26 48

Natchez Trace South Apr. 13-14 48

Natchez Trace South Apr. 16-17 48

Natchez Trace South Apr. 19-21 48

Natchez Trace South Apr. 23-24 48

Natchez Trace South Apr. 26-28 48

Natchez Trace South Apr. 30-May 1 48

Natchez Trace South May 3-5 48

Natchez Trace South May 7-8 48

Natchez Trace South May 10-12 48

Natchez Trace South May 14-15 48

Natchez Trace South May 17-19 48

Natchez Trace South May 21-22 48

Natchez Trace South May 24-26 48

Oak Ridge Apr. 13-14 225

Oak Ridge Apr. 20-21 225

Wolf River Apr. 13-14 25

Wolf River Apr. 16-17 25

Wolf River Apr. 19-21 25

Wolf River Apr. 23-24 25

Wolf River Apr. 26-28 25

Wolf River Apr. 30-May 1 25

Wolf River May 3-5 25

Wolf River May 7-8 25

Wolf River May 10-12 25

Wolf River May 14-15 25

Wolf River May 17-19 25

Wolf River May 21-22 25

Wolf River May 24-26 25

Yuchi Refuge Mar. 29-31 10

Yuchi Refuge Apr. 19-21 10

Yuchi Refuge Apr. 26-28 10

Yuchi Refuge May 10-12 10

Youth-Only Hunts

Area Date Quota

Tellico West Unit Apr. 6-7 5

Tellico West Unit Apr. 27-28 5

Tellico (McGhee Carson Unit) Apr. 6-7 5

Tellico (McGhee Carson Unit) Apr. 27-28 5

Yuchi Refuge Mar. 23-24 15

