Robotics Partnership Builds Future Workforce with Expansion of AI Skills for Younger Learners

United Robotics Group announces partnership with Photon Education to engage elementary school-aged students in invaluable robotics and STEM learning skills

SANTA MONICA, CA, USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Robotics Group (URG) and Photon Education have partnered to bring AI and other critical STEM skills to millions of students across the U.S.

With almost 20,000 robots already working in classrooms worldwide, URG is dedicated to helping students develop critical thinking, problem-solving and technical STEM skills in the highest demand. Combining robotics and social-emotional learning, Photon Education provides award-winning kits to global classrooms.

“This partnership is a natural fit and will empower educators with tools proven to engage students. Photon meets students where they are and transports them to the world of the future, ensuring that they gain needed skills all along the way,” said Jason Panella, vice president of business development, education at URG.

In a collaborative effort between engineers and educators, Photon was designed to encourage STEM interest among K-12 students. Its integration into URG's education portfolio helps reach young learners and introduces them to more advanced platforms like Nao and Pepper later in their educational journey. In addition to being an engagement and educational tool for students, Photon functions as a well-designed solution for classroom educators. These resources bridge various subjects, making Photon a versatile, scalable, and cost-effective solution that educators can share independently of their specific teaching focus.

The all-in-one design of Photon reduces the burden on teachers and allows educators to integrate robotics into the teaching of any subject.

Photon allows students to learn and master coding, programming and other emerging technologies while supplying educators with a badly needed teaching partner.

Photon’s team of educators and engineers has also developed supplemental resources to help teachers and students investigate the robot and use it as part of the regular classroom curriculum. Specialty kits to help teachers use Photon to teach STEM concepts in elementary classrooms have been developed for early education, social-emotional learning, AI discovery, sustainable energy and physics.

With robots capable of meeting student learning needs at any age, URG is transforming what education looks like - reducing educator burnout and leveraging cutting-edge technologies to introduce kids to the world of artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics.

United Robotics Group, Americas Inc. (URG)

United Robotics Group, Americas Inc. (URG) is a leading organization in the field of robotics and technology, dedicated to advancing innovation and fostering talent in STEM. URG is committed to using technology for good and making a positive impact on society by supporting educational initiatives, research, and innovation in the Americas.

Photon Education

As an esteemed Education partner of United Robotics Group, Photon Robot is a flexible teaching tool that helps with interdisciplinary STEM, STEAM and Social development. United Robotics Group’s Photon solutions propel K-12 classrooms into the future through bespoke bundles that develop skills in robotics, coding, AI, physics, social-emotional learning and special needs.