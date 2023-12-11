Demo of Data Explorer New Features Video Available

In case you missed the latest demonstration of the newest features of Data Explorer, you can watch it here. Axiom Data Science Senior Software Engineer Brian Stone and OOI’s Senior Manager of Cyberinfrastructure Jeffrey Glatstein explain the latest additions to Data Explorer include a beta display of high-definition video streams, additional differentiation between the Axial Seamount and Oregon Margin Regional Cabled Array Assets, human-in-the-loop quality control flag display, and two ADCP instruments that were previously not visualized.