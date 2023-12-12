Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,552 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,550 in the last 365 days.

Rebecca G. Blakeley Writes a Tale of Tenacity in “Helen Gordon: The Woman behind the Greensheet”

In the annals of entrepreneurial history, Helen Gordon’s grit grows to a multimillion success story.

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In “Helen Gordon: The Woman behind the Greensheet,” author Rebecca G. Blakeley paints a vivid portrait of her mother, Helen Gordon—a remarkable woman who defied the odds and blazed a trail in the male-dominated business landscape of the 1970s. This inspiring tale of entrepreneurship, resilience, and family takes readers on a journey from the hardships of the Depression era to the pinnacle of success as a multimillionaire.

Helen Gordon, an artist, musician, and visionary businesswoman, embarked on her entrepreneurial journey in the challenging seventies when women were largely absent from corporate corridors. Unfazed by societal norms, Helen's determination led her to establish The Greensheet, an advertising tabloid that swiftly grew from its humble beginnings on March 1, 1970, to become a household name in five Texas cities by 1978.

Rebecca G. Blakeley, the author and Helen's daughter, brings an intimate perspective to the narrative, having worked alongside her mother for an astounding 29 years. The book captures Helen's unwavering commitment to success, showcasing her ability to overcome obstacles without relying on
traditional banking support.

The narrative is enriched with Helen's own reflections on life, family, and the essence of happiness. Through poignant excerpts, readers gain insights into the values that fueled Helen's journey—from the significance of family to the nuanced role of material wealth.

A success story of a woman who transcended societal limitations to carve her own path, “Helen Gordon: The Woman behind the Greensheet” is a must-read for anyone seeking inspiration from a true pioneer, available for purchase on Amazon and other major online bookstore retailers.

About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

Lyn Goot
Writers' Branding
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Rebecca G. Blakeley Writes a Tale of Tenacity in “Helen Gordon: The Woman behind the Greensheet”

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more