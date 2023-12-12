Queen Mary Announces the Return of New Year's Eve Aboard The Ship

Ring in 2024 aboard the Queen Mary

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the countdown to the new year begins, The Queen Mary is excited to announce its highly anticipated New Year’s Eve extravaganza.

Celebrate in style this year with not one but two unforgettable events: a Pre-New Year’s Eve Bash on December 30th and a ship-wide party on December 31st.

Start your celebration early with our Queen of the Sea Pre-New Year’s Eve Bash on December 30, featuring an elegant cocktail hour with passed hors d’oeuvres, followed by a decadent 4-course served dinner and an extraordinary night of dancing to the sounds of the high style and musical galore of the 20s and 30s performed live by Alex Mendham & his 13-piece Orchestra.

December 31st, The Queen Mary hosts an unparalleled New Year’s Eve Party that will captivate and delight guests as we countdown to the new year. Join us for a soundscape soiree on the majestic Queen Mary ship, featuring a variety of musical entertainment.

Explore something new on every deck and welcome the new year with the Latin sounds of Yamila and Yalil Guerra Orchestra, lounge in the Royal Salon with Dueling Pianos, enjoy a cocktail as the Jazz Trio performs, give line dancing a whirl with Champagne Cowgirl, see what different DJs are spinning throughout the ship, enjoy our Casino Nights, and dance in the Grand Salon as Alex Mendham & his 13-piece orchestra return.

Specialty drinks and bites will be offered throughout the ship, including a Whiskey Bar in Sir Winston’s with sweeping harbor views, opening exclusively for this night only.

The Queen Mary, along with Shoreline Village, is also delighted to be one of the sponsors for the Downtown Long Beach Alliance’s 2024 celebration featuring two breathtaking fireworks displays on December 31. Come aboard the Queen Mary on New Year’s Eve for the best viewing spots as the DLBA fireworks displays light up the Long Beach sky at 9:00 pm and midnight.

“We are thrilled our world-famous New Year’s Eve Party aboard the Queen Mary is back, and what better place to welcome 2024 than ‘The International City.’ We look forward to offering some of the best music on New Year’s Eve. From big band to Latin, pop, jazz, dueling pianos, and much more; I’m also excited about opening Sir Winston’s as a Whiskey Bar for the evening. It’s going to be an amazing party,” said Steve Caloca, Managing Director of the Queen Mary.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Sunday, December 31st, 2023

Hours: 8PM – 1AM

Location: Shipwide



Prices: $169 – General Admission

$349 – VIP

General Admission includes access to the ship, eight different parties with multiple countdown locations, party favors & two complimentary drinks. Additional cost for food.

VIP Admission includes access to the ship, eight different parties and exclusive access to Studio 534 with live entertainment, open bar, dedicated countdown location and premium parking.

Tickets are non-refundable. Must be age 21+ to attend.

Parking: $30

Book Tickets: Tickets are now available at the link here: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/thequeenmary-attractions/?full-items=yes&flow=1048934

Room packages are available for New Year’s Celebration Weekend, with overnight stays thru Saturday, Dec. 30th and Sunday December 31st. Packages include stateroom accommodations, admission for two people for both events, and access to the ship’s exhibits and guest areas during your stay. Celebrate with the Queen Mary as we count down the year and welcome 2024 with two parties, and endless memories.

About The Queen Mary:

Located in the Port of Long Beach, the Queen Mary features a rich maritime history, authentic Art Deco décor, and stunning views of the Pacific Ocean and Long Beach city skyline. On her maiden voyage in 1936 she was considered the grandest ocean liner ever built, now the Queen Mary has been part of the Long Beach shoreline since December 9, 1967. History buffs and visitors of all ages can explore the ship’s museum, tours, and exhibits.

The Queen Mary is located at 1126 Queens Highway in Long Beach. For more information see https://queenmary.com/

