Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,569 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,590 in the last 365 days.

Senator Hughes Applauds Progress on PA Promise Legislation in the House of Representatives

Senator Vincent Hughes

Harrisburg, PADecember 12, 2023 – Today, Senator Vincent Hughes, Senate Democratic Appropriations Chair, applauded the movement of House Bill 1886 in the House of Representatives. The bill would create the PA Promise Pilot Program to provide “last-dollar” college financial aid to full-time students attending one of the Commonwealth’s state-owned or state-related institutions.

“I’ve been fighting for PA Promise for six years with Representative Harris and other advocates who see how game changing this legislation would be for moderate and low-income students. I’m proud to see the legislation progress in the House of Representatives,” said Senator Hughes. “We knew student loan debt was a big problem when we introduced PA Promise in 2017, and now we see it’s an even bigger burden for college graduates and a huge concern for young people who are thinking about going to college.”

Senator Hughes continued, “PA Promise is a solution for low-income students who want to go to college but don’t have the financial means to do so. We have billions in budget surplus. Why wouldn’t we step up to help Pennsylvanians who want to better themselves, their career options, and their futures? Higher education should be accessible to anyone who wants to attend. PA Promise would start to make that a reality in Pennsylvania.”

House Bill 1886 was voted out of the Education Committee by a party line vote of 14-11. It will now go to the floor of the House of Representatives for a full vote.  

Senator Hughes is the prime sponsor of Senate Bill 315, the Senate version of House Bill 1886.

###

You just read:

Senator Hughes Applauds Progress on PA Promise Legislation in the House of Representatives

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more