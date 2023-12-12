Hello Kitty Seven Wonders Unveils Joyful Christmas Special in MetaGaia Metaverse

Limited-time Hello Kitty Seven Wonders digital destination Christmas Special in the MetaGaia metaverse Christmas Special within Hello Kitty Seven Wonders digital destination invites fans to immerse themselves in a whimsical and festive wonderland. Hello Kitty Seven Wonders is adorned with delightful Christmas decorations, transforming familiar landscapes into a winter wonderland.

The Christmas Special in Hello Kitty Seven Wonders signifies our commitment to crafting seasonal, immersive experiences that resonate with our users.” — Gordon Kwok, CEO of Advokate, the creators of MetaGaia

HONG KONG, CHINA, December 12, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Embracing the spirit of the holiday season, MetaGaia, in collaboration with Sanrio Hong Kong, is announcing the limited-time Christmas Special within the captivating Hello Kitty Seven Wonders digital destination in the MetaGaia metaverse. This Christmas Special invites fans to immerse themselves in a whimsical and festive wonderland in the Hello Kitty themed metaverse. Download MetaGaia to explore Hello Kitty Seven Wonders.Building on the recent integration of ChatGPT and a recent Halloween Special, today Hello Kitty Seven Wonders is adorned with delightful Christmas decorations, transforming familiar landscapes into a winter wonderland. Fans can engage with a holiday-themed Ruler Hello Kitty, partake in celebratory activities and delight in the newly decorated Unicorn Castle. With snowy rooftops, Christmas trees and holiday decorations, the ethereal charm of Christmas takes center stage as Hello Kitty Seven Wonders intertwines its beloved charm with the festive holiday season. A special mission encourages users to collect gift boxes throughout the Unicorn Castle scene. With gift box earnings, users can purchase exclusive limited-time Christmas-themed rewards."The Christmas Special in Hello Kitty Seven Wonders signifies our commitment to crafting seasonal, immersive experiences that resonate with our users,” said Gordon Kwok, CEO of Advokate, the creators of MetaGaia. “We aim to foster a sense of joy and wonderment, offering a unique and engaging space for fans to revel in the holiday spirit.”Continuing to push the boundaries of digital interaction, Hello Kitty Seven Wonders remains a pioneering digital destination within the MetaGaia metaverse. With an array of interactive features including real-time chats, engaging activities and mini-games, the Christmas Special marks another milestone in MetaGaia and Sanrio Hong Kong's dedication to innovation and delivering captivating experiences for fans worldwide.About Sanrio Hong KongSanrio Hong Kong is one of the subsidiaries of Sanrio Japan. Sanrio is the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty, and home to many other beloved character brands. Since 1960. Inspired by the vision of "One World, Connecting Smiles", Sanrio aims to shorten the distance between people and spread the circle of happiness even further. Sanrio's breadth of products are available in over 130 countries and in retail locations including department, specialty, national chain retailers and Sanrio boutique stores.About Advokate GroupFounded by MIT alumni, the Advokate leadership team brings business acumen from Blackstone, BlackRock, Sony-Ericsson and Wells Fargo. Advokate Group has overseen the release of multiple successful blockchain applications, and its flagship MetaGaia is the first metaverse to enable consumers to explore the metaverse with AI-powered companions, AR games, socialize, shop brands and buy virtual real estate. Game developers from Final Fantasy, Zynga, Walt Disney and Ismole ensure the best gaming experience.For more information on MetaGaia and the partnership with Sanrio Hong Kong, please visit the MetaGaia website , Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.All trademarks and product names belong to their respective companies.© 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD. Approval No.: P2312000435

Hello Kitty Seven Wonders Unveils Joyful Christmas Special in MetaGaia Metaverse