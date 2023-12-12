Rotary Club of Grenada, LL Ramdhanny, and The Entrepreneurs Hub Joined forces for a Festive Holiday Boutique at Carols by...

The Rotary Club of Grenada is thrilled at the success of a dynamic collaboration with LL Ramdhanny and The Entrepreneurs Hub, that brought to life an enchanting Holiday Boutique at this year’s Carols by Candlelight event. This festive collaboration added a unique flair to the holiday season while supporting local entrepreneurs.

The Entrepreneurs Hub is a collective of talented artisans, craftspeople, and food creators, whose exceptional works have thus far found a home in occasional pop-up booths at public events. Led by Kisha Miller, the team was elated at the prospect of showcasing their creations and providing patrons with the opportunity to acquire Christmas gifts made from wholesome Grenadian materials and ingredients.

In the spirit of empowering women and fostering economic growth, the Rotary Club of Grenada generously provided gratis space and facilities at the well-attended Carols by Candlelight on December 3. The event was not only a celebration of the season but provided a platform for local entrepreneurs to shine.

The collaborative efforts were further enhanced by the generous support of L.L. Ramdhanny, who graciously donated materials to create a welcoming boutique space at the event. This contribution underscores LL Ramdhanny’s commitment to community engagement and supporting local initiatives.

Kisha Miller, leader of The Entrepreneurs Hub, expressed her excitement, stating, “We were thrilled for the opportunity to showcase our creations at Rotary’s Carols by Candlelight. This collaboration not only allows us to share our talents but also provides a platform for patrons to connect with unique, locally-made holiday gifts.”

Various entrepreneurs will have the added opportunity to set up booths and showcase their craft throughout the festive season at the lit grounds of Quarantine Point Recreational Park.