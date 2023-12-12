Cameco Announces $1.8 Million in Community Funding

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, December 12, 2023

Cameco is providing more than $1.8 million in funding for numerous community organizations serving Saskatchewan.

Cameco President and CEO Tim Gitzel made the announcement at a media event at Cameco’s corporate office today. While most of the funding came directly from Cameco, a substantial amount was raised through generous donations from employees and community members.

“Cameco has proudly operated in Saskatchewan for 35 years and our success wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of our employees and support of our community,” said Cameco President and CEO Tim Gitzel. “We want to show our gratitude by giving back. We’ve brought our community together through the Step Up for Mental Health run/walk, we’re honouring our workers’ priorities through our employee giving campaign, and Cameco is directly supporting organizations that are working towards the safety and vibrancy of our community.”

The announced funding includes more than $700,000 raised through the Cameco Employee Giving Campaign. Administered by the Saskatoon Community Foundation, 300 Cameco employees directed their donations to a charity of their choice with a matching donation from the company, resulting in donations to 165 charitable organizations.

The funding announcement also includes $700,000 raised through the annual Cameco Step Up for Mental Health run/walk held in September. With nearly 7,000 participants, 100 per cent of registration fees were matched by Cameco and used to fund grants awarded to 24 mental health projects in Saskatchewan. The full list of Step Up grant recipients is available at www.stepupsk.ca.

Cameco is also fully funding donations to two Saskatoon-based initiatives:

$250,000 to the YWCA to support the expansion of its women’s shelter

$150,000 to the Meewasin Valley Authority’s More Than a Trail campaign

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations, as well as significant investments across the nuclear fuel cycle, including ownership interests in Westinghouse Electric Company and Global Laser Enrichment. Utilities around the world rely on Cameco to provide global nuclear fuel solutions for the generation of safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear power. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.

- End -

