C-Suite Level Certified Loyalty Marketing Professional™ Education to be Delivered in Europe in 2024
At Events from Newly Launched European Loyalty AssociationDEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Loyalty Academy™ (LA), the education platform of the Wise Marketer Group (WMG), has partnered with The European Loyalty Association (ELA) to offer customized certified training to ELA members delivered by the Loyalty Academy and powered by The Wise Marketer (TWM).
“This is a huge milestone for the ELA and we are thrilled to be working with the most recognised loyalty training entity in the world as our exclusive education partner, the Loyalty Academy, who offers the CLMP™ [Certified Loyalty Marketing Professional™] designation” remarked ELA’s Chief Executive Officer, Hadie Perkas.
The ELA’s mission is to provide exclusive regional and international content, learning, mentorship and networking opportunities for brands and their loyalty, CRM and customer engagement teams. This partnership with the Wise Marketer Group enables the association to offer global certification training sessions at all of the ELA regional HUB meetings and at their flagship event, The BIG Handshake – Loyalty for 2024.
The 2024 series of LA training modules will cover content within the existing LA course curriculum that ranges from introductory topics such as the psychology of loyalty, best practices in data management, and the fundamentals of loyalty economics to more advanced topics such as shaping a customer value proposition and delivering true engagement.
“We recognize that the executive suite is time-starved yet places strong value in remaining current,” added Aaron Dauphinee, CMO of the WMG, “The customized modules we deliver at each of ELA’s events we’ll be the same quality as our course curriculum but designed for a c-suite level of comprehension and pace.”
To benefit from this customized and exclusive training individuals should join the ELA and register for a seat at their first HUB meetings in London and Berlin on March 5th and 18th April, respectively.
Join the European Loyalty Association, follow us on LinkedIn at Loyalty Academy or The Wise Marketer and/or subscribe to The Wise Marketer's newsletter to easily learn more.
“The vision for the European Loyalty Association is to bring professional loyalty practitioners together, help them get better at their jobs, so they can build their own happy and loyal customers.
Our strategy to achieve our vision is to provide the best content, the best networking, the best training and the best mentorship programs and we are excited to be partnering with the best and most recognised loyalty training entity in the world”.
- Hadie Perkas, CEO, European Loyalty Association
“The Wise Marketer Group is a media, education and advisory services business. We deliver timely and unbiased global news, perspectives, research insights, and educational products to a global audience of customer marketing professionals.
Our mission is to raise the level of professionalism throughout this industry by serving as a trusted steward and the opportunity to partner with the European Loyalty Association to reach a larger audience of professionals with our CLMP™ training aligns perfectly with this mission.”
- Aaron Dauphinee, Chief Marketing Officer, Wise Marketer Group
