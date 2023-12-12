Flamingo Air Announces Acquisition of Air Tolin Facility
This will complete the Flamingo Family of Aviation Education and Training. Not only will we have ample space to service our own fleet, but we can also now offer services to all general aircraft.”CINCINNATI, OHIO, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flamingo Air Inc. (Flamingo Air), a private airline that is diversified in its ability to offer FAA Certifications in flight training, Part 65 Aircraft Dispatch Certification and Part 107 Drone Certification is pleased to announce the acquisition of 17 hangars located at the Cincinnati Municipal Airport (Lunken Field) at 4730 Airport Road, Cincinnati, Ohio. The 92,000 square-foot hangar space comes fully equipped with tools, testing equipment, metal working equipment, machinery and 10 aircraft tie-down spaces with tens of thousands of aircraft parts. Flamingo Air purchased the maintenance and repair facility from Air Tolin Inc., a small aircraft repair and restoration company. Flamingo Air plans to rename the facility GCA Maintenance and Repair, with “GCA” as a tribute to the Greater Cincinnati Airmen. This property is located just 3 miles east of Downtown Cincinnati and serves as a corporate, private, and charter aircraft facility.
With the acquisition, Flamingo Air will be able to expand its services beyond aircraft maintenance and repairs to offer aircraft painting and restoration services and major inspections that are expected to be implemented in 2024.
“This will complete the final addition to the Flamingo Family of Aviation education and training,” said Sharon McGee, Owner of Flamingo Air. “Not only will we have ample space to service our own fleet, but we can also now offer services to all general aircraft.”
Flamingo Air currently operates Flamingo Air Academy which is a flight school with training from Private through Multi-engine ratings. Flamingo Air is partnered with Indiana Wesleyan University to allow students the option to turn their pilot’s certificate into a college degree. Additionally, Flamingo Air operates Airline Ground Schools, the largest aircraft dispatch certification school in the world. Flamingo Air also has the Worker Bee division and Flamingo Airtronics. Worker Bee trains students, first responders and law enforcement officers, as well as other companies across many industries to fly, maintain and repair drones. Flamingo Airtronics is a division which trains avionics technicians.
With the acquisition, Flamingo Air will be able to now offer avionics repair and maintenance to the public, which is not currently available in the field and would make Flamingo Air an integral part of Cincinnati’s, and Ohio's, aviation.
