MDA Training Marks a Decade of Banking Excellence with 10,000+ Learners in Digital Run the Bank Simulation

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MDA Training, a leader in experiential learning solutions, reflects on 10 years of its Run the Bank simulation. This unique solution has evolved from a full-theatre physical environment to being fully digital. The activity provides an unmatched learning experience both in the physical and the virtual training environment. To date over 10,000 users have experienced this activity, as it evolves once again with the incorporation of an AI interface.

Run the Bank provides a comprehensive overview of a bank's inner workings, customers, products, and infrastructure divisions. Delivered through virtual platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams or Webex, as well as through physical events, the simulation is a uniquely engaging dynamic and interactive learning solution.

MDA Training understands that our clients, who we partner with closely, require flexibility, scalability and a solution that is specific to their own organisation; all of which are core features of the simulation that we provide. The simulation is tailored to reflect each client’s unique structure, values, strategy, and segmental businesses. The solution is fully scale-able and will accommodate small groups up to conference style events.

During the simulation teams rotate through each business area of the bank, gaining first-hand experience of client needs and bank products/solutions, whilst considering the importance of the bank’s infrastructure divisions. The simulation clearly demonstrates the interrelationships between divisions, infrastructure, values and strategy in delivering commercial success.

David Shuttleworth, Managing Director at MDA Training, is highly optimistic about the future for the simulation on its 10th anniversary, stating “as we celebrate Run the Bank's 10th year, we are excited at the possibilities for future variants of the simulation given the rapidly changing technologies that fit neatly into its structure. As a development team we also reflect on the current version’s wholly successful transition to a digital environment. This has been achieved without any loss of the emotional engagement of its more physical predecessors. We would be delighted to showcase the transformative impact of our simulations to any prospective client looking to incorporate a world class interactive solution in their programmes or curriculum.”

If you are interested in experiencing the Run the Bank Simulation or in finding out more, please reach out to MDA Training for a complimentary demonstration. Further details can be found on MDA’s official website.

About MDA Training:

MDA Training is a leading provider of in-house training programmes that incorporate innovative and engaging experiential activities. With a rich history of over 30 years, MDA Training is known for tailoring specific programmes to meet the unique needs of its clients, achieving immediate, sustainable, and measurable outcomes. The company’s innovative simulations and experienced in-house team have empowered professionals across the financial sector to excel and drive success.

