BNB Chain’s Greenfield Roadmap Unveiled; Targets Mass Web2 Adoption and AI

DUBAI, UAE, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - The tech roadmap for BNB Chain’s Greenfield decentralized storage network includes high performance, a simplified development experience and a multichain platform

- Greenfield will improve Storage Provider (SP) performance by 5x

BNB Chain, the community-driven blockchain ecosystem that includes the world’s largest smart contract blockchain, has published its tech roadmap for BNB Greenfield. The roadmap targets both Web2 and Web3 developers and users by elevating performance, improving development experiences and expanding its multichain capabilities.

Aiming to achieve mass blockchain adoption, the design of the Greenfield roadmap is based on three key principles focused on high performance, simplified development experiences, and a multichain platform:

- High Performance for Mass Blockchain Adoption

- Prioritize achieving performance levels comparable to popular Web2 service providers to enhance experience for existing BNB Chain, Web2 and Web3 users and developers.

- The Greenfield roadmap includes a 5x increase in SP upload and download speeds, from 2MB/s to 10MB/s and 20MB/s to 100MB/s respectively, pushing the system to handle more transactions seamlessly.

- Greenfield blockchain storage performance will also be enhanced to eliminate bottlenecks in processing high transaction blocks.

- Simplified Development Experiences

- Establish compatibility with popular Web2 and Web3 standards to simplify the development experience.

- To ensure a solid foundation for growth and adoption, rich storage features – including resource tagging, indexing, simple data migration, and an object atomic update – will be introduced.

- Account abstractions will also be implemented with a Paymaster out-of-box mechanism for fee and storage cost payments.

- Multichain platform

- Provide a robust infrastructure for fully on-chain or decentralized apps (dApps) through a multichain platform for cross-chain programmability to link with opBNB and EVM-compatible chains.

- Greenfield will be positioned as the foundational Data Availability (DA) layer for opBNB and the broader BNB Smart Chain ecosystem.

Greenfield aims to address the challenges of Artificial Intelligence (AI) such as ownership, transparency and innovation by integrating it with Web3 on BNB Chain. This involves developing storage strategies that provide users with faster data access services and introducing ‘Greenfield Executable’ for off-chain generic computing. This will not only cut costs but also enhance efficiency, particularly when dealing with large datasets. Several measures will be put in place to enhance convenience and cost-effectiveness of network governance and stability. This includes the SP exit process being simplified for increased convenience and cost-effectiveness and the introduction of a lightweight SP architecture to reduce computational requirements and energy consumption.

Between Q4 of 2023 and Q1 of 2024, Greenfield will enable smart contracts as resource owners for better permission control from the BSC/opBNB, improve SP performance for sealing objects and garbage collection, and simplify SP exit processes.

The BNB Chain Core Development Team said: “We want to invite developers to build on BNB Greenfield and encourage them to look at the wishlist as they will not only have access to the Most Valuable Builder Program (MVB) in collaboration with Binance Labs and CMC Labs but will also be eligible to apply for special grants and mentorship.”

Users can read the full Greenfield Roadmap and wishlist here: https://www.bnbchain.org/en/blog/exciting-developments-in-bnb-greenfields-roadmap

Users can find out how to get started with Greenfield here: https://greenfield.bnbchain.org/en

About BNB Chain

BNB Chain is a community-driven blockchain ecosystem that seeks to remove barriers to Web3 adoption. Powered by BNB, it includes the world’s largest L1 blockchain, the EVM-compatible BNB Smart Chain, and fosters a multi-chain ecosystem with BNB Greenfield and opBNB. Offering ultra-low gas fees and superior TPS, the BNB Chain ecosystem hosts thousands of dApps across DeFi, metaverse, gaming, SocialFi, NFTs and infrastructure, each of which add value to its ecosystem.

BNB Chain fosters impactful Web3 innovation with its BNB Chain Builder Support Program. This includes the Most Valuable Builder (MVB) accelerator program, run in partnership with Binance Labs and CMC Labs.

For more, follow BNB Chain on Twitter.