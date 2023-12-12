Dubai Globe Soccer Awards 2023 Sets New Record as 27 Million Fan Votes Set Up Star-Laden List of Finalists
EINPresswire.com/ -- Football fans around the world have cast a record 27 million votes to decide the final shortlists for next month’s Dubai Globe Soccer Awards 2023, organised in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council and presented by Nakheel. And ahead of the glittering gala held inside the five-star Atlantis, The Palm, on January 19, some of the fan-selected finalists across the 20 award categories are sure to strike up hot debate – especially the star-studded XI nominated for Best Men’s Player.
The first round of public voting closed on Thursday with organisers confirming old rivalries will be reignited in the Middle East. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi dominated the voting for Best Men’s Player, alongside the likes of Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Real Madrid sensation Jude Bellingham, who is up for a record four awards, including Best Midfielder and Power Horse Emerging Player.
Al Nassr’s 38-year-old Ronaldo led the votes across all three categories in which he was nominated, including Fans’ Favourite Player where he faces competition on a five-man shortlist consisting of Messi, Bellingham, Al Hilal star Neymar, and Liverpool’s talismanic Mohamed Salah. In the all-new Best Middle East Player, the Portuguese forward led a shortlist that includes Al Ittihad’s Karim Benzema, Al-Ahli’s Riyad Mahrez, Al Hilal’s Salem Al-Dawsari, and Mohamed El Shenawy of Al Ahly.
Another new award, Best Middle East Club, sees El Shenawy’s 43-time Egyptian Premier League champions joined by Saudi trio Al Nassr, Al Ittihad, and Al Hilal, as well as UAE side Shabab Al Ahli. Ahly’s Swiss manager Marcel Koller led the club to a five-trophy clean sweep in just 10 months, including a record-extending 11th African Champions League.
Unsurprisingly, Koller has been shortlisted as Best Coach alongside the likes of Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti, Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, and Napoli’s Serie A winning coach Luciano Spalletti. The respective clubs of all three coaches, as well as Copa Libertadores champions Fluminense of Brazil, are each among the 10 nominations for Best Men’s Club.
Best Women’s Player meanwhile will pit Spain’s World Cup winner Aitana Bonmatí up against, among others, Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala and Colombia’s Linda Caicedo, as well as a trio of Women’s Super
League stars in Mary Earps (Manchester United), Amanda Ilestedt (Arsenal), and Sam Kerr (Chelsea). Bonmatí’s Barcelona are also up for Best Women’s Club alongside Arsenal, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Roma. Morocco’s Yassine Bounou, who represents Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal, features on a six-man shortlist that also includes Man City’s Ederson and Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois for Best Goalkeeper.
Two new Italian-focused categories, Serie A Best Digital Content by a Player and Serie A Best Digital Content by a Club, have also been introduced as part of an exciting new partnership between Globe Soccer and the Italian top tier. These attracted over half a million votes alone, with Roma currently in pole position for a clean sweep as Paulo Dybala leads the way in the former. And while each fan was allowed only one vote on the official website, the official Globe Soccer app drew 757,000 downloads in just two weeks as fans raced to unlock 10 additional votes each.
The second and final round of voting across the 11 main categories and four digital awards, plus the aforementioned Serie A awards, is now open at vote.globesoccer.com with football fans and Globe Soccer’s Official Jury – made up of more than 30 key football industry figures, including Francesco Totti, Iker Casillas, Luis Figo, and Marcello Lippi – involved in the final selection process, which closes on December 28, 2023.
The Best Agent accolade also makes a return, with Ali Barat, Jorge Mendes, and Frank Trimboli on this year’s three-man shortlist. Globe Soccer’s Official Jury will decide the victor, together with Best Sporting Director and Best President.
Globe Soccer is also delighted to welcome new sponsor Italpreziosi, which joins as a Gold sponsor, as well alongside supporting partner Esaad, for the 2023 edition.
The new sponsors will be joining our existing partners Serie A, Al Nabooda Automobiles, Audi, Emirates, Montegrappa, Power Horse, Silversands, and SushiSamba.
Once more, the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards will be broadcast live worldwide, with SSC (Saudi Sports Company) as our official host broadcaster, and accessible via online streaming on various channels. Further announcements and updates ahead of the gala ceremony will be shared on Globe Soccer’s social media channels. The new Globe Soccer app is available for download from the iOS App Store and Google Play by searching for “Globe Soccer”.
* For a full list of finalists for the 16 main awards, four digital awards and two Serie A awards please see below.
* For a press kit including images, videos, and various artworks, visit: https://bit.ly/GSA23PressKitB
* For the official voting page: vote.globesoccer.com
ENDS
About Dubai Sports Council
Founded on November 30, 2005, following a decree by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Sports Council is the official body responsible for the development of the sports sector in the Emirate. Today, under the guidance of its Chairman, His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the DSC organises and supports more than 400 events annually - not just top-notch sporting extravaganzas, but also awards and conferences that promote excellence, creativity and innovation in the world of sports. The Council supervises the work of Dubai’s seven local sports clubs and takes active interest in encouraging the practice of physical activity in society, especially among women and children, through programs and activities designed to create awareness about the importance of sport and physical activity, and to make it a way of life for the community.
The DSC’s mandate, though, is not just to promote sport, create awareness and nurture talent, but to also support creativity and reward excellence, among both individuals and organisations and help Dubai become a land of health, happiness and vitality. It has organised many international conferences and symposiums since 2006, including the annual Dubai International Sports Conference, to enhance the knowledge and culture of professionalism, and has brought some of the biggest names from the world of sports here to share their vision and thoughts. The Council also seeks to develop the sports industry in the UAE and the world through initiatives like the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, and it organises many major international sports championships as well in cooperation with multiple sports bodies.
About Globe Soccer
Founded by Tommaso Bendoni and co-owned by Riccardo Silva, Globe Soccer is a Dubai-based football organisation that since 2010 has coordinated one of the most eagerly awaited and coveted awards ceremonies on the footballing calendar: The Dubai Globe Soccer Awards. Attracting high-profile attendees each year, the international event is unique in that it recognises and rewards all stakeholders in the game, from players to chairmen, fans to agents, directors to referees. Global reach has grown year-on-year, with the 2022 event proving no exception, surpassing all previous records with the number of awards increasing to 21, fan votes exceeding 47 million, and social media followers passing 6.5 million.
GLOBE SOCCER AWARDS
Finalists 2023
Best Men's Player
Jude Bellingham
Karim Benzema
Kevin De Bruyne
Erling Haaland
Kylian Mbappé
Lionel Messi
Victor Osimhen
Cristiano Ronaldo
Mohamed Salah
Bernardo Silva
Vinícius Jr.
Best Women's Player
Aitana Bonmatí
Linda Caicedo
Olga Carmona
Debinha
Mary Earps
Amanda Ilestedt
Sam Kerr
Asisat Oshoala
Fridolina Rolfo
Georgia Stanway
Fans’ Favourite Player of the Year
Jude Bellingham
Lionel Messi
Neymar Jr.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Mohamed Salah
Best Men's Club
Al Ahly
Al-Hilal
Al-Ittihad
Arsenal
Barcelona
Fluminense
Inter Milan
Manchester City
Napoli
Sevilla
Best Women's Club
Arsenal
Barcelona
Bayern Munich
Chelsea
AS Roma
Best Coach
Carlo Ancelotti
Mikel Arteta
Josep Guardiola
Simone Inzaghi
Marcel Koller
Lionel Scaloni
Luciano Spalletti
Xavi
Best Midfielder
Jude Bellingham
Kevin De Bruyne
Luka Modric
Pedri
Rodri
Bernardo Silva
Best Goalkeeper
Yassine Bounou
Thibaut Courtois
Ederson
Mike Maignan
André Onana
Marc-André ter Stegen
Power Horse Emerging Player
Saud Abdulhamid
Firas Al-Buraikan
Jude Bellingham
Moisés Caicedo
Omar Fayed
Enzo Fernández
Gavi
Arda Guler
Josko Gvardiol
Lamine Yamal
Best Agent
Ali Barat
Jorge Mendes
Frank Trimboli
Best President
Khaldoon Al Mubarak
José Castro
Rui Costa
Aurelio De Laurentiis
Herbert Hainer
Joan Laporta
Joseph Oughourlian
Florentino Pérez
Best Sporting Director
Mateu Alemany
Txiki Begiristain
Edu Gaspar
Cristiano Giuntoli
Monchi
Thiago Scuro
Best Middle East Player
Salem Al-Dawsari
Karim Benzema
Mohamed El Shenawy
Riyad Mahrez
Cristiano Ronaldo
Best Middle East Club
Al Ahly
Al Hilal
Al-Ittihad
Al-Nassr
Shabab Al Ahli
Maradona Award
To be announced
Career and Special Awards
To be announced
GLOBE SOCCER DIGITAL AWARDS
Finalists 2023
Best Esports Player
AbuMakkah
LevideWeerd
ManuelBachoore
Msdossary7
PHzin
Umut
Vejrgang
Best Digital Journalist
Guillem Balagué
Gianluca Di Marzio
Robby Hunke
Julio Maldonado 'Maldini'
Gabriele Marcotti
David Ornstein
Fabrizio Romano
Best Social Media Influencer
Alnoufali_7
BenBlack
Fiago
Miguel do fut
Mercedes Roa
SyleMatoshi
Lisa Zimouche
Best Video Creator
Asgari_freestyle
ChrisMD
Futcrunch
Gomez Nawer
Pitch_addict
The Manchester Derby
Thogden
SERIE A DIGITAL AWARDS
Finalists 2023
Serie A Best Digital Content by a Player
Hakan Calhanoğlu
Marten De Roon
Paulo Dybala
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Rafael Leão
Serie A Best Digital
Content by a Club
Inter
Juventus
Napoli
Roma
Sassuolo
