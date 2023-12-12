Capital Numbers Featured as a Top B2B Company in the Clutch 1000 List for 2023
Capital Numbers is featured in the Clutch 1000 list for 2023, ranking among the top B2B companies globally out of 280,000 service providers.
Earning a spot on the Clutch 1000 list is a testament to our team's dedication and commitment to delivering top-tier services to our clients.”KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Numbers, an eminent software development company, is proud to announce its inclusion in the esteemed Clutch 1000 list for 2023. This recognition by Clutch, the premier B2B service provider platform, reaffirms Capital Numbers' unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier services and its dedication to client satisfaction.
— Mukul Gupta
The Clutch 1000 is a highly regarded ranking that spotlights the top 1000 highest-rated business service providers on the Clutch platform, chosen from an impressive pool of 280,000 B2B businesses worldwide.
The selection process for the Clutch 1000 list is rigorous, with companies evaluated based on four key criteria:
Quantity, Quality, and Recency of Verified Clutch Reviews: Capital Numbers boasts a substantial portfolio of recent, high-quality reviews from satisfied clients on its Clutch profile, reaffirming its commitment to delivering top-notch services.
Diversity and Scope of Clientele and Portfolio of Work: The company's extensive portfolio showcases various successful projects spanning multiple industries.
Robust Company Profile with Competitive Specializations and Considerable Experience: Capital Numbers' comprehensive profile highlights its expertise, specialization, and extensive experience in crafting innovative solutions.
Strong Brand Awareness and Industry Recognition: The company's sterling reputation and industry recognition further solidify its position on the Clutch 1000 list.
Capital Numbers, a leading Software Solutions Company specializing in Web, Mobile, Cloud, AI/ML, and Blockchain development, has continuously demonstrated its commitment to delivering innovative business solutions that cater to the client's distinctive requirements. With a strong emphasis on client satisfaction and employee engagement, the company has been featured in the prestigious Clutch 1000 list for five consecutive years (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023). This recognition reflects Capital Numbers’ relentless dedication to providing exceptional services while fostering a work culture that values clients and employees.
“The Clutch 1000 is one of the most prestigious awards a service provider on Clutch can earn,” said Sonny Ganguly, CEO of Clutch. “By featuring these top 1000 companies, we aim to connect businesses with the right service providers for their goals and, in turn, accelerate their own growth. Congratulations to these service providers for not only this recognition but for their steadfast commitment to delivering value for their clients.”
Mukul Gupta, CEO of Capital Numbers, expressed his delight at receiving this prestigious award, stating, "Earning a spot on the Clutch 1000 list is a testament to our team's dedication and commitment to delivering top-tier services to our clients. We are thrilled to be recognized among the industry's elite for the fifth time. This recognition serves as a powerful catalyst, inspiring us to continue setting high standards in software development and client satisfaction."
With a commitment to delivering innovative solutions and fostering strong client relationships, Capital Numbers continues its remarkable journey of excellence. Their vision for the future is firmly rooted in pushing the boundaries of what's possible, consistently providing unmatched client services, and nurturing the brilliant talents that form the heart of success. Capital Numbers aspires to achieve many more milestones as it embarks on this exciting journey of growth and innovation.
To learn more about Capital Numbers, visit capitalnumbers.com or get in touch via email at info@capitalnumbers.com or call +91 33 6799 2222.
About Capital Numbers
Capital Numbers is an ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified agency offering innovative and cutting-edge custom software development services for businesses worldwide. With a dedicated team of over 750 in-house experts, the company has earned a stellar reputation for its commitment to excellence, client satisfaction, and top-notch technology solutions.
Mukul Gupta
Capital Numbers Infotech Private Limited
+91 33 6799 2222
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other