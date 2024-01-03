Omicsveu Unveils New Technology: Visualization RNAveu Reinvents Spatial Transcriptomics

Omisveu

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omicsveu driven to harness and accelerate multiplex multi-omics Spatial Biology research, proudly announces unveiling of an advanced technology – RNAveu that enables multiplexing of up to 40 RNA transcripts with single-gene sensitivity, and only two hybridization steps. Further, system is designed to colocalize DNA, RNA, mRNA, miRNA, and protein biomarkers.

RNAveu multiplexing technology allows for in situ localization of tumor-specific biomarkers to aid in the understanding of tumor heterogeneity and tumor microenvironment to improve the characterization of disease progression. This information can lead to better diagnostic and therapeutic modalities. Unlike traditional techniques that primarily focus on protein expression, RNAveu is designed to visualize a single copy gene with only two hybridization steps. Cocktail of multiple transcript-specific probes with DNA barcode on both 3’ and 5’ ends hybridize to specific sequences on target gene followed by hybridization of visualization probe on both ends with complimentary barcode sequences which are conjugated with 20 fluorophores. The RNAveu protocol provides reproducible, robust assay for distinct clean, intense signal for localization of single copy gene.

“RNAveu is a trailblazer in the realm of spatial transcriptomics, a field dedicated to understanding RNA expression in their native context within tissues. Its ability to uncover the cellular profiling of mRNA within cells is transforming our understanding of tumor biology, development, and diseases” said Dr. Krishan Kalra, CEO of Omicsveu.

