Corscale leaps into the future using Doxel AI to build AI

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corscale has announced that it will be deploying Doxel, a leader in AI automated construction progress tracking to speed the pace of construction and reduce waste on upcoming data center construction.

“Corscale is focused on implementing industry leading construction and sustainability initiatives. We are committed to building efficiently. Doxel will help us accelerate construction schedules and deliver critical data centers faster.” said Nic Bustamante, Chief Technology Officer for Corscale.

The rise in artificial intelligence, specifically Natural Language Processing (NLP), computer vision, and machine learning, and robotics, is increasing the already strong demand for data center solutions. Corscale will now harness the power of AI to build the data centers that deliver AI.

"Doxel is thrilled to partner with Corscale in revolutionizing the landscape of data center construction. Corscale's commitment to industry-leading initiatives aligns with Doxel's mission to transform construction through the power of AI. We aim to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of constructing data centers, setting a new standard for the industry. This collaboration represents a significant stride toward the future, where AI not only powers data centers but also drives their seamless and sustainable construction." - Saurabh Ladha, CEO of Doxel.

The partnership with Doxel reflects Corscale's forward-thinking approach to stay at the forefront of technological advancements. By incorporating AI into the construction process, Corscale not only meets the rising demand for data center solutions but also pioneers a path toward intelligent, sustainable, and swift data center deployment.

ABOUT CORSCALE

Corscale Data Centers, an affiliate of Patrinely and Affinius Capital, specializes in developing, leasing and managing energy-efficient, high-density, hyperscale data centers. Drawing on the expertise of seasoned professionals, the team has a track record of successfully designing, building, and operating sustainable data centers for major hyperscale operators and enterprises. Visit https://www.corscale.com for further information.

ABOUT DOXEL

Doxel is focused on speeding up construction and reducing waste by using AI to automate progress tracking. Doxel believes in the power of aligned teams and designed Doxel to unlock their full potential. With Doxel, owners have full observability on their site while providing their field teams with powerful tools that prevent delays, over-billing, re-work, and trade stacking. Backed by Insight Partners, Amplo, and Andreessen Horowitz and with a growing team of engineers, scientists and construction veterans, Doxel is driven to help their customers win. Visit doxel.ai for more information.

