EEDL Webinar: The Literacy Experience – Interviews from the Trenches

Download the slides here >>

About the Webinar

Looking back over 2023, we will learn (the good and the bad) from those who have worked to actively promote literacy. What works? What could work better.

About the Speaker

Wendy D. Lynch, PhD

Founder, Analytic-Translator.com and Lynch Consulting

For over 35 years, Wendy Lynch, PhD has converted complex analytics into business value. At heart, she is a sense-maker and translator. A consultant to numerous Fortune 100 companies, her current work focuses on the application of Big Data solutions in Human Capital Management.

In 2022, she was awarded the Bill Whitmer Leadership Award for her sustained contributions to the science of corporate health.

As a research scientist working in the business world, Dr. Wendy Lynch has learned to straddle commercial and academic goals, translating analytic results into market success.

Through her roles in diverse work settings—including digital start-ups, century-old insurers, academic medical centers, consulting firms, health care providers and the board room—she became familiar (and fascinated) with the unique language of each. She also became familiar with the difficult dynamic that often exists between business and analytic teams—preventing them from collaborating effectively.

Those experiences led to her true passion of promoting clear and meaningful conversations that produce mutual understanding and success. The result is her new book Become an Analytic Translator, and an online course.

According to McKinsey there will be a need for 2-4 million analytic translators in the next decade. Dr. Lynch hopes to train many data professionals to fill those positions.

Christine Haskell

Adjunct Faculty / Lecturer, Washington State University Carson School of Business, University of Washington iSchool

Christine helps clients improve performance by interweaving relationships with results to increase leadership and data fluency.

Colette Leung

Data Governance Program Manager, Northern Alberta Institute of Technology

Colette Leung is the Data Governance Program Manager at NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology). With experience in government, financial institutions, and industry, she specializes in building data governance programs from scratch in multi-disciplinary contexts, to help organizations maximize using data intentionally and to set the foundation for data-driven processes such as analytics, business intelligence, and AI/ML. Colette is a passionate advocate of data ethics, privacy-by-design, inclusion, and innovation.

Veronica Vilski

Content & Engagement Director, The Data Lodge

Veronica is one of the world’s first certified Data Literacy Program Leads through her work at Entegris, where she created and implemented an enterprise data literacy program. Last month Veronica joined The Data Lodge as the Content & Engagement Director. Her work at The Data Lodge supports and empowers Data Literacy professionals to build and scale programs at their own organizations.

This Webinar is in Partnership with:

and