National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) Stands in Support of Harvard President Claudine Gay

This was a learning experience for her and for Harvard and they will do better in the future. It is human to err. The moral crisis is when one refuses to correct their mistake.”
— Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches that constitute 27.7 million churchgoers stands in support of Harvard President Claudine Gay. She answered the question about Jewish students at Harvard. It is her duty to keep all students safe including our Jewish brothers and sisters. Words failed her at the moment of the question and she acknowledges it. She said "I am sorry." Dr. Gay said in a subsequent interview with the Crimson, Harvard's campus newspaper. "When words amplify distress and pain, I don't know how you could feel anything but regret."

NBCI asks that we please take her at her word. This was a learning experience for her and for Harvard and they will do better in the future. It is human to err. The moral crisis is when one refuses to correct their mistake.

150,000 Christian Churches have forgiven President Claudine Gay. NBCI asked her to stand her ground and not resign but learn from it and turn this into a powerful teaching moment for the whole of humanity.

ABOUT NBCI
The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. The mission of NBCI is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. NBCI utilizing faith and sound health science and partners with major organizations and officials to reduce racial disparities in the variety of areas cited above. NBCI's programs are governed by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that work and offer faith-based, out-of-the-box, and cutting-edge solutions to stubborn economic and social issues.

