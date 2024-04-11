Exciting Debut by 11-Year-Old Author Nicolas Bahamon Unveils Social Media and Digital Marketing Book for Kids
A big hurrah to our parents! Your role in guiding our online experience, setting boundaries, and educating us about safe internet practices is truly invaluable.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At an age when most kids are mastering their multiplication tables, Nicolas Bahamon, an exceptional 11-year-old young author and YouTuber, has achieved a remarkable feat by penning a captivating book that promises to enthrall readers of all ages. Titled Click, Post Succeed Social Media & Digital Marketing for Kids, this prodigious young author is set to make waves in the literary world.
'Click, Post, Succeed Social Media & Digital Marketing for Kids' dives into the ever-evolving landscape of social media and digital marketing that significantly influences the lives of today's youth. Understanding the challenges, ethical considerations, and best practices is crucial in this digital age. This book serves as a starting point to navigate this complex and exciting subject.
Digital literacy and responsible social media use are essential for the safety and well-being of young individuals online. 'Click, Post, Succeed Social Media & Digital Marketing for Kids' guides readers on a journey towards acquiring the necessary knowledge and skills to make the most out of social media while staying safe and responsible.
This book recognizes and appreciates parents' invaluable role in setting boundaries, social media education, and fostering a healthy digital environment for their children.
With its release on November 24, 2023, 'Click, Post, Succeed Social Media and Digital Marketing for Kids' is now available. You can find the book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Google Books, where readers can embark on digital marketing and gain insights into youth content creation tips and social media skills for kids.
While other books are available on trends and online presence, 'Click, Post Succeed Social Media & Digital Marketing for Kids' stands out as it is specifically into kidpreneur strategies. It addresses their challenges, provides practical tips, and emphasizes responsible digital citizenship. This book aims to empower young individuals to make informed decisions and thrive in the digital world.
We invite the general public to explore 'Click, Post, Succeed Social Media and Digital Marketing for Kids' and discover the valuable insights it offers. Whether one is a young individual looking to enhance their kid-friendly digital marketing, or a parent seeking guidance, this book is here to be a trusted guide. Also, the book can be found in Spanish, Crea, Publica, Triunfa! Redes Sociales & Marketing Digital para Niños.
Nicolas Bahamon, as the youngest kid author to join the literary scene, dreams of inspiring other young writers to pursue their creative goals, and as a soccer player he has also created No Days Off Soccer Workout Log, more than just a workout book, It's a mindset. It's about embracing the grind, the challenges, and never backing down from the pursuit of excellence. It's about understanding that success is not given; it's earned through hard work and perseverance.
For more information about 'Click, Post, Succeed: Social Media and Digital Marketing for Kids' and 'No Days Off Soccer Workout Log' and to purchase a copy, visit www.book.chainzd360.com, nodaysoff@chainzd.com and Amazon today.
Do not forget to subscribe to Nicolas Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@chainzd
