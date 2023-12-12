Celebrating 30 years of business, Gillen Yacht Services remains strong and steadfast at the helm
From its humble beginnings as a small diesel mechanic shop, has grown into a comprehensive yacht repair facility with operations in three different locations.FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Kathy Gillen
Director of Marketing
Gillen Yacht Services Marketing Team
P: 954-927-6500 | E: kgillen@gillenyacht.com
Celebrating 30 years of business, Gillen Yacht Services remains
strong and steadfast at the helm.
Gillen Yacht Services, Inc., of Ft Lauderdale, Florida, Gillen Yacht Services announces the company's 30-year anniversary. What started as a small diesel mechanic shop has now flourished into a full-service yacht repair facility with operations in three locations. Dave Gillen Sr, COO and Founder, remains steadfast in driving the recent expansion. When asked about the evolution he has witnessed in the yachting industry, this “long-term leader” had a lot to share.
“Over 30 years, I have witnessed so many changes in our industry. Back in the late ’80s, I worked on a 130’ yacht that was published on the list of the 100 largest yachts in the world. Today, this wouldn’t even make the top 1000 list! Not only have yachts gotten larger, but the sophistication and complexity of their systems have created a need for highly skilled and trained technicians.
Our success has always arisen from the trust that we create with our customers. We know that yacht ownership is not a necessity, but a desire to live a lifestyle that few can achieve. It is our goal to help keep customers out on the water, and for our loyal customers, we do everything we can to help them achieve this goal. That is why we also have our own company aircraft to provide our customers with that extra level of support.”
When asked what he felt were the company's major achievements, Dave reported, “The friendships we have created with our customers and watching our talented employees solve complex problems stand out to me the most. We are thrilled to still service one of our very first customers - 30 years and 7 boats later.”
Gillen Yacht Services' recent growth is a direct result of the next generation of leadership under the guidance of company president Ralph Hall. For the past 3 years, Ralph has focused GYS in its growth by developing both human capital and infrastructure. The company has introduced apprentice and training programs that produce ample opportunity for personal growth amongst technicians and staff. The newest location at Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center (LMC) better positions the company to support the larger boat market. “As the company and the industry evolve over the next generation, the demand for skilled and highly trained technicians will continue to grow. Our company is positioning itself as a provider of those skills and a trusted advisor to the yachting community,” reported Ralph Hall.
About Gillen Yacht Services: Gillen Yacht Services, founded in 1993, is a leading yacht repair and maintenance company dedicated to providing top-quality solutions to yacht owners. With a legacy spanning 30 years, the company has earned a reputation for excellence, precision, and unmatched craftsmanship. Gillen Yacht Services operates in three locations, including Palm Beach and its newest venture at Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center (LMC), offering a comprehensive range of services to enhance and care for yachts of all sizes.
###
Denise Wissmann
Rebel Haus
+1 414-238-8894
email us here