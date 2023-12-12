URISA Board of Directors Update

Following GIS-Pro 2023 in Columbus, one of URISA’s directors announced that she had to resign from the Board. We all wish her good health and happiness!

Tom Fisher, President, noted “URISA would like to recognize Bernadette de Leon for her leadership and service to the association. She was elected to the Board last year and recently had to step away from the commitment prior to completing her three year term which expires October 2025. To fill the vacancy, we looked to the most recent board election. Sid Pandey was a candidate and would have been elected to the Board if we had one more spot to fill. We are pleased to announce that Sid has agreed to join the Board to complete Bernadette’s term.”

Sid Pandey is a senior consultant at Deloitte in its location intelligence practice. He has nearly 10 years of experience helping organizations leverage spatial data and geospatial technology to address various challenges including natural disaster response, and managing critical infrastructure and key resources. Sid was an active member of URISA’s Vanguard Cabinet, serving as chair in 2023, helping the cabinet create events, activities, and resources to support emerging geospatial professionals. He also actively supports multiple URISA Committees and the mentoring network. In 2018, he was recognized in xyHt magazine’s 40 Under 40 list of Remarkable Geospatial Professionals, and in 2021 Geospatial World named him one of its 50 Rising Stars in the geospatial industry. In 2022, he was also recognized in xyHt magazine’s list of 22 Young Geospatial Pros to Watch and was named as one of URISA’s Young Professionals of the Year for his service on the Vanguard Cabinet. During GIS-Pro 2023, Sid was honored with the URISA Leadership Award.