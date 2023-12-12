Fieldwalker Productions & Regimation Return with Breathtaking Second Episode of "Northern Mariner" Boating Show

Drone view of New Melones Lake Drone view of New Melones Lake Wake view of Lake

Sacramento director highlights New Melones Lake in Northern California

It's satisfying knowing the audience feels like they're there. I want them to experience the joys of boating. Capture the beauty of the lake and learn a little history too.” — Michael Stokes

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the resounding success of their award-winning first episode, Fieldwalker Productions and Regimation are excited to announce the upcoming release of episode two of their captivating boating show, "Northern Mariner." This latest installment delves into the stunning beauty and rich history of New Melones Lake in Northern California.

Building upon the momentum of the first episode, which garnered the prestigious Best of Show Award of Recognition from The Best Shorts Competition, "Northern Mariner" episode two promises another visually stunning experience. Director Michael Stokes once again helms the project, bringing his masterful eye for videography and editing to bear.

Prepare to be captivated by breathtaking drone shots that reveal the vastness and hidden wonders of New Melones Lake. Experience the exhilarating rush of wakeboarding through expertly crafted shots that capture the sheer joy and adrenaline of the activity. Immerse yourself in the captivating soundtrack that complements the visuals perfectly, enhancing the emotional impact of the narrative.

Beyond the visual spectacle, episode two delves into the fascinating history of the region surrounding New Melones Lake. This insightful exploration adds depth and cultural significance to the film, creating a richer viewing experience for audiences of all ages and interests.

Here's what you can expect from episode two of "Northern Mariner":

Stunning drone footage showcasing the breathtaking landscapes of New Melones Lake.

Exhilarating wake shots capturing the adrenaline and excitement of the sport.

A captivating soundtrack that perfectly complements the visuals and narrative.

A glimpse into the rich history of the region surrounding New Melones Lake.

Professional videography and editing that elevates the film to a new level of artistic excellence.

Mark your calendars! Episode two of "Northern Mariner" is set to air soon on Access Sacramento and will be available for streaming on YouTube @NorthernMarinerCA.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience the beauty and wonder of New Melones Lake through the lens of Fieldwalker Productions & Regimation's exceptional filmmaking. Get ready for a breathtaking journey you won't soon forget.

