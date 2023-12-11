Submit Release
85-Year-Old Man Arrested After Killing Wife

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in the death of an 81-year-old woman in Northwest, DC.

On Sunday, December 10, 2023, at approximately 3:40 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 1300 block of Corcoran Street, Northwest, for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a woman inside of an apartment with injuries. A man was also located in the residence with self-inflicted injuries. Both were transported to local hospitals for treatment, where the woman died.

Based upon the on-scene investigation, probable cause was established and the suspect, 85-year-old Steven Schwartz, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed. The victim and suspect were married.

The victim has been identified as 81-year-old Sharron Hilda Schwartz, of Northwest, DC.

CCN: 23200968

