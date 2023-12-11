House Bill 1280 Printer's Number 1396
PENNSYLVANIA, December 11 - An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, in administrative organization, further providing for Pennsylvania State Police.
