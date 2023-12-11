House Bill 900 Printer's Number 2406

PENNSYLVANIA, December 11 - An Act amending Title 61 (Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general administration, further providing for State recording system for application of restraints to pregnant prisoners or detainees; in county correctional institutions, further providing for county recording system for application of restraints to pregnant prisoners or detainees; providing for Department of Human Services facilities; and, in miscellaneous provisions, further providing for healthy birth for incarcerated women and providing for restrictive housing prohibited for pregnant or postpartum incarcerated individuals and detainees, for cavity search and inspection restrictions, for training and education requirement, for feminine hygiene and incontinence products and for postpartum recovery.