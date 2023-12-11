House Bill 95 Printer's Number 0957
PENNSYLVANIA, December 11 - An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in nuisances, further providing for the offense of scattering rubbish.
