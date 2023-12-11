"My Mother Shoots Elephants": Chris Kellogg's Thrilling African Safari Chronicles
An Adventure-Packed Memoir That Celebrates the Beauty of the Great OutdoorsUNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and adventurer Chris Kellogg invites readers on an unforgettable journey through the wild landscapes of British East Africa in his latest book, "My Mother Shoots Elephants." This captivating memoir recounts thrilling African safaris, remarkable encounters, and the extraordinary life of Kellogg's mother, Fernanda Wanamaker Munn Kellogg with professional hunter of Ker and Downey John Sutton and they were also partners in a 30,000-acre farm, whose legacy includes an extraordinary commitment to wildlife conservation.
About the Book: "My Mother Shoots Elephants" takes readers deep into the heart of British East Africa, where Nonnie, also known as Fernanda Wanamaker Munn Kellogg, embarked on incredible adventures during the 1960s. Nonnie counted among her friends notable figures such as Robert Ruark, the bestselling author of "UHURU," and renowned conservationists Richard Leakey and George and Joy Adamson of "Born Free" fame. Other prominent figures like Thomas Shevlin and Rip McIntosh from Palm Beach also shared in the magic of those golden years.
Nonnie, a department store heiress, dedicated nearly two decades of her life to her farm known as Treffos and the jungles of Africa, where she pursued hunting and collected specimens for museums. Her contributions extended beyond her personal pursuits as she raised funds for critical projects, including the acquisition of the first and second airplanes for the game department and the establishment of anti-poaching units for Meru and Tavo national parks.
Each copy of "My Mother Shoots Elephants" includes a 32-page report detailing Nonnie's remarkable efforts through the LAWANA FUND projects.
About the Author: Chris Kellogg's life is a tapestry of adventures and misadventures that began on the family farm in Bedford, New York. His love for hunting and fishing has taken him from Palm Beach to Alaska and even Russia. In his memoir, Kellogg shares captivating stories of his experiences, from achieving the Big 5 in 1961 (Lion, Leopard, Buffalo, Rhino, and Elephant) to embarking on Safaris that made history.
Among his many achievements, Kellogg proudly recounts the tale of bagging the largest Elephant in the past 60 years. "My Mother Shoots Elephants" is a testament to his profound appreciation for the great outdoors.
Primary Message: "My Mother Shoots Elephants" delivers a resounding message to readers - the great outdoors is a realm of wonder and beauty waiting to be explored. Kellogg's adventures inspire individuals to step outside and embrace the treasures of nature.
Atticus Publishing LLC
Atticus Publishing LLC
+1 (888) 800-1803
email us here
Chris Kellogg on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford