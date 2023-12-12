Largest U.S. Mindful Drinking Festival Returns for Second Year in Dry January

The Initial Crowd Walking into the Grand Tasting Room 2023

Mindful Drinking Fest and ANBA Collaborate to Present a Weekend Celebration of Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Social Wellness at Union Market District in D.C.

Dry January is no longer about pouring out the bottle and waiting until the month is over. It's about celebrating social wellness, being together, and the growing alternatives to alcohol.” — Derek Brown

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dry January, or Dry(ish) January if you’re taking it slow, is just around the corner and so is the return of the largest U.S. mindful drinking festival, Mindful Drinking Fest. Renowned mindful-drinking advocate Derek Brown and party-pro Maria Bastasch, in collaboration with the Adult Non-Alcoholic Beverage Association (ANBA) and leading wellness and non-alcoholic beverage brands, including Sunnyside the #1 mindful drink app, Töst Sparkling Alcohol-Free Beverages, and Ritual Zero Proof Non-Alcoholic Spirits, are gearing up for a spectacular weekend from January 26-28, 2024.

Event Highlights:

Opening Night Extravaganza: The festivities kick off 5 p.m. Friday night in the Union Market District with an opening toast, bar crawl featuring top D.C. bars with non-alcoholic drink specials, and karaoke party.

Grand Tasting Hall: Saturday and Sunday will feature a Grand Tasting Hall with over 40 producers offering 120 different non-alcoholic beers, wines, spirits, and cocktails. Seminars on wellness and mindful mixology will be available, along with a Destination Bar featuring bartenders from the U.S. and abroad shaking up the best creative non-alcoholic cocktails in the world.

Non-Alcoholic Rave: Saturday night will transform into an entirely non-alcoholic rave hosted by Maria Bastasch's Disco Mary, featuring DJs, dancing, and delicious non-alcoholic drinks at Culture in Ivy City.

"It's time to take non-alcoholic out of the Church basement and into nightlife. There's nothing incompatible about having fun, drinking delicious drinks, being out with friends, and getting up the next morning with a clear head," says Maria Bastasch.

First-time Partnership: This year marks the first collaboration between Mindful Drinking Fest and the Adult Non-Alcoholic Beverage Association (ANBA).

ANBA founder Marcos Salazar says, "We’re thrilled to work with our members and other non-alcoholic and wellness brands to create the premier event for mindful drinking in the United States. There are so many great options out there, and we get the chance to share them with everyone at the festival."

Ticket Information:

Tickets are available for $149, including samples, access to wellness events, seminars, parties, and the rave. Link here.

Early bird packages at $99 are available through December 24th.

Vendor Highlights: The festival will feature an array of vendors showcasing the best in non-alcoholic beverages, creating a diverse and flavorful experience for attendees. Some of the over 40 vendors include:

AF Drinks

Abstinence Spirits

All the Bitter

Amethyst NA Spirits

Athletic Brewing

Audacia Elixirs

Blind Tiger Spirit Free

Boisson

Curious Elixirs

Damrak Vir-Gin

FAUXMOSA

Fluère

Giesen

Grüvi

Hedlum Brewing

Mocktails

Mocktail Club

No Alcohol Company

Pallini

Ritual Zero Proof

Roots Divino

Spiritless

Sunnyside

Surely

Töst

White Claw

The Zero Proof

Press Contact:

For all media inquiries, including interview requests, please contact Derek Brown at derek@drinkcompany.com or (202) 277-3473.

About Mindful Drinking Fest:

Mindful Drinking Fest is an annual celebration dedicated to promoting alternatives to alcohol consumption, fostering social wellness, and introducing the public to a variety of delicious non-alcoholic beverages. For more information, visit www.mindfuldrinkingfest.com.

About ANBA:

The Adult Non-Alcoholic Beverage Association (ANBA) is committed to creating a world where everyone has access to adult non-alcoholic beverages for enjoyment in every social situation. Learn more at www.nabeverages.org.

About Derek Brown:

Derek Brown is an author, NASM-certified wellness coach, and founder of Positive Damage, Inc. Previously, Brown owned Spirited Awards 2017 “Best American Cocktail Bar” Columbia Room in Washington, D.C., and was one of the nation’s top bartenders. Learn more at: www.positivedamageinc.com

About Maria Bastasch:

Maria Bastasch is a multidisciplinary designer, herbalist, NASM-certified wellness coach founder of Playhaus, a experiential arts space in the Union Market District. She is also the founder of Disco Mary Collective. Learn more at: www.discomary.com.