Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,561 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,765 in the last 365 days.

Eagle Pass CBP officers seize hard narcotics worth over $1.3M

EAGLE PASS, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry seized hard narcotics that totaled over $1,300,000 in street value in a single enforcement action.

CBP officers at Eagle Pass, Texas, intercepted more than 140 pounds of methamphetamine.

“Officers in the passenger environment interdicted and seized more than a million dollars in alleged methamphetamine,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “CBP remains committed to its border security mission while effectively facilitating lawful trade and travel.”

On December 6, CBP officers assigned to the Eagle Pass International Bridge II encountered a U.S. citizen driving a vehicle making entry from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for further examination. Following non-intrusive inspection system and K-9 inspections, CBP officers discovered 71 packages concealed within a non-factory compartment in the roof and floor area of the vehicle. The packages contained 142.85 pounds of alleged methamphetamine.

The methamphetamine has an estimated street value of $1,313,626.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP officers. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and have initiated a criminal investigation.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

Eagle Pass CBP officers seize hard narcotics worth over $1.3M

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more