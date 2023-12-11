Eagle Pass CBP officers seize hard narcotics worth over $1.3M

EAGLE PASS, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry seized hard narcotics that totaled over $1,300,000 in street value in a single enforcement action.

CBP officers at Eagle Pass, Texas, intercepted more than 140 pounds of methamphetamine.

“Officers in the passenger environment interdicted and seized more than a million dollars in alleged methamphetamine,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “CBP remains committed to its border security mission while effectively facilitating lawful trade and travel.”

On December 6, CBP officers assigned to the Eagle Pass International Bridge II encountered a U.S. citizen driving a vehicle making entry from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for further examination. Following non-intrusive inspection system and K-9 inspections, CBP officers discovered 71 packages concealed within a non-factory compartment in the roof and floor area of the vehicle. The packages contained 142.85 pounds of alleged methamphetamine.

The methamphetamine has an estimated street value of $1,313,626.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP officers. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and have initiated a criminal investigation.

