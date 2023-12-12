QuadriSpace releases Document3D Suite 2024 for Technical Publishing from 3D

QuadriSpace Pages3D 2024 QuadriSpace Publisher3D 2024 Pages3D Instruction Hyperlinks

Enhancements in 2024 help streamline interactive 3D document creation while supporting print, PDF and HTML publishing.

With Document3D Suite 2024, customers can rapidly create informative parts catalogs and work instructions from their 3D CAD files and publish these as printed materials or interactive 3D web pages.” — Brian Roberts, CEO

ALLEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, QuadriSpace™ announced the immediate availability of Document3D Suite 2024. The suite includes Pages3D for technical documentation and Publisher3D for technical illustrations, both products are available separately as well. The software repurposes 3D CAD files and associated data for the rapid creation of technical documentation and graphics.

“The 2024 release includes new tools allowing users to easily create a wide range of manufacturing documentation from existing 3D CAD files,” states Brian Roberts, CEO, “Entirely new types of interactive experiences can be created with these improvements, and the overall quality of published documentation was upgraded as well.”

This release includes compelling new features and updates based on customer feedback and project needs. Beginning with new support for master page metadata allowing 3D CAD metadata to be used to display model information on the master page.

Another important upgrade with 2024 is the ability to create hyperlinks that initiated animations using a new “Replay Action”. This new feature is especially useful for assembly instructions to show an instruction set in its entirety and allow viewers to click on parts to show a more descriptive animation in full interactive 3D.

Also, 2024 empowers users with quality improvements enabling publishing of parts tables as crisp, clean vectors for better readability.

Pages3D 2024, the QuadriSpace flagship product, uniquely enables users to create complete printed or interactive documents from 3D CAD files using patented technology. Publisher3D 2024 enables 3D models to be used to create customer-ready technical illustrations. Finally, Share3D is a cloud-based web publishing service providing online technical publishing capabilities with universal access to HTML-based documents and illustration sets.

To explore a robust listing of new features introduced in the 2024 version and to download a trial, please learn more here: http://quadrispace.com/products/whats_new_2024. For more information on QuadriSpace technical publishing products and online 3D delivery solutions, visit www.quadrispace.com.

About QuadriSpace Corporation

QuadriSpace Corporation (http://www.quadrispace.com) provides leading software, server and cloud services that enable easy reuse of 3D CAD models and metadata for technical publishing. The software enables the easy creation of technical illustrations and documentation that can be distributed to others directly through industry standard print, 3D PDF and HTML. Optionally interactive documents can be distributed online using the Share3D hosted service. Founded in 2001 to help companies reuse informative 3D models, QuadriSpace solutions have a tremendous impact on productivity, time-to-market and communication effectiveness worldwide.

