ECSRC issues warning against JMD Investments located in St Lucia

WARNING NOTICE JMD INVESTMENTS AND COMMODITIES INC.

The Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission has issued a warning against the entity JMD Investments and Commodities, Inc.

The Commission/ECSRC” said that pursuant to Article 5(q) of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission Agreement 2020, the Commission’s mandate is to protect investors under the Securities Act 2001 of the laws of the member countries of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).

“The Commission advises the general public that the entity JMD Investments and Commodities Inc., whose registration number is 202-00042 and whose registered address is 1st Floor Meridian Place, Choc Estate, Castries, Saint Lucia, is neither licenced nor registered by the Commission to carry on securities business in Saint Lucia or any other member country of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.”.

The public is therefore advised to refrain from engaging in securities transactions with this entity and to immediately report to the Commission any instance of solicitation or offers of sale of securities by the company, the release stated.