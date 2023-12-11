Submit Release
Senator Anthony Williams Releases Statement Regarding the Resignation of the University of Pennsylvania’s President, Liz Magill

Philadelphia, PA December 11, 2023 − Senator Anthony H. Williams released the following statement regarding the resignation of the University of Pennsylvania’s President, Liz Magill:

“Given the gravity of the times we are living and our responsibility to defend basic values, some moments are so obvious. These moments don’t require intellectual paralysis, just common sense… humanity first!

As the Senator that represents this great University and, more importantly, as a neighbor, I thank the trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for moving swiftly and decisively through a painful moment with understanding of what was needed. Peace and respect. 

Penn has a singular place in the city of Philadelphia. It must lead with moral clarity, integrity and an inclination toward global excellence in every field. It must be a beacon, a city upon a hill in an increasingly dark world.”

