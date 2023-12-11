Florida Blockchain Business Association Launches New Website and Continues Legislative Innovations in Digital Currency

FBBA launches new website, enhancing digital currency info access in Florida. 2023 sees landmark Anti-CBDC bill success, with more innovative bills underway.

ORLANDO, FL, USA, December 11, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Florida Blockchain Business Association (FBBA) , a pioneering chamber of commerce in the field of blockchain and digital currencies, proudly announces the launch of its newly revamped website, developed in collaboration with long-time member business Olympia Marketing . The new website at fbba.io offers an enhanced user experience and access to crucial information about the evolving digital currency landscape in Florida.“We’re excited to have Zach Katkin & Olympia Marketing as both members, and vendors. The new website has already helped us reach new goals with our digital presence and more clearly communicate our mission,” said FBBA president and founder Samuel Armes. “We are succeeding like no other organization, helping our business and community members connect with, steer, and voice concerns over the direction of various technology & policy issues in the State of Florida. We’ve already drafted one of the most significant pieces of legislation in the history of Florida with the Anti-CBDC bill and we’re working on a lot more that’s beneficial to the citizens of Florida.”2023 has been a big year for the FBBA with the drafting and passing of the landmark piece of legislation in May, 2023: Senate Bill 7054, also known as the Anti-Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) bill. This groundbreaking law, a first of its kind in the United States, prohibits the use of federally adopted CBDCs in Florida, safeguarding residents’ personal finances from government overreach and unwarranted corporate surveillance. This legislation has set a precedent, with several other states considering similar measures.Building on this legislative success, the FBBA is actively involved in the development of several other significant bills. One such bill known as the “ Digital Gold Bill ” or SB 750. This innovative legislation aims to allow electronic representations of gold and silver to be recognized as specie legal tender within Florida. Unlike traditional federal-controlled monetary systems, this bill empowers the State's Chief Financial Officer to designate alternative forms of specie legal tender, independent of the Federal Reserve and Treasury/Mint.The Digital Gold Bill represents a bold step towards diversifying the definition and scope of legal tender, paving the way for more decentralized and asset-backed digital currencies. It poses an intriguing question for the future of financial systems: If digital gold and silver can be considered legal tender, what other forms of digital assets might follow in their footsteps?The FBBA invites the public, industry professionals, and policymakers to explore its new website, engage with its ongoing legislative initiatives, and join the conversation about the future of digital currencies and technology in Florida.About Florida Blockchain Business AssociationThe Florida Blockchain Business Association is a nonprofit chamber of commerce on the fore front of ensuring the State of Florida continues to be the leader in the Bitcoin, Blockchain, Web3, and emergent technology space. We’re working hard with industry leaders, business leaders, technologists, connecting our team of experts to policy makers to ensure Florida is a nation-wide and global champion in pro-business and pro-technology policies that encourage effective innovation.