Governor Abbott Appoints Mitchell, Skurow To Commission On State Emergency Communications

TEXAS, December 11 - December 11, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Bobbie Mitchell and reappointed Cathy Skurow to the Commission on State Emergency Communications for terms set to expire on September 1, 2029. The Commission is charged with administering the state 9-1-1 service program and the statewide poison control program.

Bobbie Mitchell of Lewisville is a Denton County Commissioner. Previously, she served as Mayor and City Council member of Lewisville. She serves on the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) Executive Board and the NCTCOG Emergency Preparedness Planning Council. Previously, she served on the Texas Conference of Urban Counties Policy Committee and various other boards that affect Denton County residents. Additionally, she is a graduate of Leadership Lewisville. Mitchell attended both Tarrant County and Cooke County junior colleges and has completed numerous management training courses.

Cathy Skurow of Portland is the Mayor of Portland and a licensed professional engineer. She is a member of the Portland Chamber of Commerce and the American Flood Coalition Advisory Board and former president and current regional advisory board member of the South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center. Skurow received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from The University of Texas at San Antonio.

