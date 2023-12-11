State Agencies Collect Nearly 13,000 Food Items for Local Pantries, Challenged to Food Drive Collection by State Auditor

The North Dakota State Auditor’s Office challenged state agencies to a food collection challenge for the third year in a row benefitting Ministry on the Margins and the Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry this holiday season. The 14 agencies that participated were:

Department of Labor

Department of Public Instruction

Department of Transportation

Highway Patrol

Indian Affairs Commission

Insurance Department

Office of the Attorney General

Office of the Governor

Office of the State Auditor

Office of the Treasurer

Securities Department

State Historical Society

University System Office

Vital Records

The total food collected by each agency was divided by the number of people on their team to make the competition fair and determine the winner of the challenge. 12,908 food items were collected for people in need this year. The agency that won the competition was the Office of the Governor.

“Even a single can of food helps, we are overjoyed at the amount of food collected in this drive,” said Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry Director Pat Jergenson. “Because of such generosity, we’ll be able to provide for those in need during this holiday season.”

Agencies will be donating their food items on December 11th and 12th at both food pantry locations.