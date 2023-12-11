Cogo Celebrates Recognition in Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)’s Green Fintech Competition
HONG KONG, CHINA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Climate FinTech Cogo is celebrating placing first in HKMA's Green Fintech Competition in the ‘Net-zero Transition / Transition Planning’ category. The judging panel commented on Cogo’s potential to address the pain points of the Hong Kong banking sector; and exceptional efforts and contribution to the green fintech space.
The award was presented at HKMA’s Green and Sustainable Banking Conference and aligns with the company’s belief that Asia will soon become one of its biggest markets, in addition to Europe, the UK, NZ and Australia.
The win coincided with Cogo’s attendance at two of the largest events on Asia’s FinTech calendar - Hong Kong FinTech Week and Singapore FinTech Festival.
How it works
Cogo is a carbon footprint management product that helps individuals and businesses measure, understand and reduce their impact on the climate through their everyday banking apps and accounting software.
Cogo currently works with some of the largest banks globally, including NatWest (UK), ING Group (Netherlands), Westpac (Australia), Commonwealth Bank (Australia), Suncorp Bank (Australia) and Kiwibank (NZ), to provide carbon emissions data for banking transactions such as spending on electricity and fuel. The Cogo Personal and Business Carbon Management solutions calculate carbon footprints for both individuals and businesses, and can provide personalised recommendations on ways to reduce their emissions. Customers can also share their progress, which can help businesses attract and retain customers.
User statistics are impressive - available results suggest that users are more likely to recommend their bank to family and friends; and one bank’s users have reported a 4.2 / 5 satisfaction rating - the highest rating for any feature introduced by the bank. The average dwell time for the feature is 4-6 mins and a third of engaged users are Gen Z / Millennials - which helps to future-proof a bank’s user base.
Changing the world for good
Climate action, if taken decisively and strategically, can truly change the world for good.
“Banks and businesses in Hong Kong have signalled their willingness to actively invest in promoting technology that will help them transition to a lower carbon economy and Cogo is excited to support them. We’re proud of the growing recognition of Cogo's potential to leave the next generation a more sustainable and fairer world by helping everyone better understand how their spending affects the climate crisis,” concludes Ben Gleisner, Cogo’s Founder and CEO.
# # #
About Cogo
Cogo is a carbon footprint management product that helps individuals and businesses to measure, understand and reduce their impact on the climate. Cogo does this through partnerships with some of the world's largest banks to integrate leading carbon-tracking functionality into their banking apps.
To find out more information about Cogo, please visit cogo.co.
Jody Boshoff
The award was presented at HKMA’s Green and Sustainable Banking Conference and aligns with the company’s belief that Asia will soon become one of its biggest markets, in addition to Europe, the UK, NZ and Australia.
The win coincided with Cogo’s attendance at two of the largest events on Asia’s FinTech calendar - Hong Kong FinTech Week and Singapore FinTech Festival.
How it works
Cogo is a carbon footprint management product that helps individuals and businesses measure, understand and reduce their impact on the climate through their everyday banking apps and accounting software.
Cogo currently works with some of the largest banks globally, including NatWest (UK), ING Group (Netherlands), Westpac (Australia), Commonwealth Bank (Australia), Suncorp Bank (Australia) and Kiwibank (NZ), to provide carbon emissions data for banking transactions such as spending on electricity and fuel. The Cogo Personal and Business Carbon Management solutions calculate carbon footprints for both individuals and businesses, and can provide personalised recommendations on ways to reduce their emissions. Customers can also share their progress, which can help businesses attract and retain customers.
User statistics are impressive - available results suggest that users are more likely to recommend their bank to family and friends; and one bank’s users have reported a 4.2 / 5 satisfaction rating - the highest rating for any feature introduced by the bank. The average dwell time for the feature is 4-6 mins and a third of engaged users are Gen Z / Millennials - which helps to future-proof a bank’s user base.
Changing the world for good
Climate action, if taken decisively and strategically, can truly change the world for good.
“Banks and businesses in Hong Kong have signalled their willingness to actively invest in promoting technology that will help them transition to a lower carbon economy and Cogo is excited to support them. We’re proud of the growing recognition of Cogo's potential to leave the next generation a more sustainable and fairer world by helping everyone better understand how their spending affects the climate crisis,” concludes Ben Gleisner, Cogo’s Founder and CEO.
# # #
About Cogo
Cogo is a carbon footprint management product that helps individuals and businesses to measure, understand and reduce their impact on the climate. Cogo does this through partnerships with some of the world's largest banks to integrate leading carbon-tracking functionality into their banking apps.
To find out more information about Cogo, please visit cogo.co.
Jody Boshoff
Cogo
email us here