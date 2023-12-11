Two Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeons Earn Prestigious ABOS Certification in Morris County
The Pediatric Orthopedic Center Applauds Two Surgeons for Achieving American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery CertificationMORRISTOWN, NJ, USA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pediatric Orthopedic Center formally congratulates two pediatric orthopedic surgeons for recently achieving their board certification from the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery (ABOS). Dr. Anna Katsman and Dr. Sarah Stelma both passed their certification exam and are now fully board certified by the ABOS.
“The members of The Pediatric Orthopedic Center take great pride in congratulating Drs. Anna Katsman and Sarah Stelma on achieving board certification by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery. Achieving this recognition demonstrates dedication to their patients and the study of Orthopedics. Dr. Katsman and Dr. Stelma, as exceptionally trained and highly skilled orthopedic physicians and surgeons that offer exceptional patient care at The Pediatric Orthopedic Center. We are fortunate and proud to have them as members of our group,” stated Dr. Mark Rieger, founding partner and senior physician at The Pediatric Orthopedic Center.
ABOS establishes standards for an orthopedic physician's education, practice, and conduct. Certification by this prestigious organization occurs following residency or fellowship and two years of practice. Board-eligible candidates must pass rigorous written and oral examinations.
“I am very excited to receive the American Board of Orthopaedic surgery certification after so many years of hard work. I feel honored to be able to continue taking great care of my patients,” exclaimed Dr. Anna Katsman, Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon at The Pediatric Orthopedic Center.
Dr. Anna Katsman is a pediatric orthopedic surgeon with a subspecialty interest in adolescent sport injuries, scoliosis, trauma and hip preservation.
She earned her medical degree from Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia after graduating from University of California Santa Barbara with a Bachelor of Science. After medical school, Dr. Katsman completed a research fellowship in biomedical tissue engineering working to design bone regeneration tissues.
Dr. Katsman then graduated from orthopedic surgery residency at Drexel University/Hahnemann University Hospital and went on to complete a pediatric orthopedic fellowship at Columbia University Medical Center.
She continued her training with a sports medicine fellowship at New York University where she has taken care of athletes participating in college and professional leagues including NFL and WNHL. Dr. Katsman is trained in physeal-sparing surgical techniques that avoid injury to young athletes’ growth plates so that there is no disruption to their normal growth.
“I am honored and excited to be certified by the board [American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery]. This is a great step forward in my career and represents many years of hard work. I am pleased to move into the next phase of my career,” stated Dr. Sarah Stelma, Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon at The Pediatric Orthopedic Center.
Dr. Sarah Stelma is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon with a subspecialty focus on scoliosis spine deformity, trauma/fractures, and pediatric/adolescent sports injuries. She earned her medical degree from Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City after graduating Magna Cum Laude from the University of Rochester in Rochester, New York with a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience and a Minor in Clinical Psychology. Notably, she graduated Valedictorian from Fort Plain High School in Fort Plain, New York.
She furthered her training with a Pediatric Orthopedic and Spine Surgery Fellowship at the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California in addition to completing a Tufts Affiliated Orthopaedic Surgery Residency in Boston, Massachusetts. Dr. Stelma served as Clinical Instructor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Tufts Medical School, as well as Chief Resident of Orthopaedic Surgery at Tufts Medical Center. At the Albert Einstein College of Medicine she graduated with a distinction in research after working with sports medicine surgeon Dr. Kevin Plancher at the Orthopedic Foundation in Stamford, CT.
Dr. Stelma has published numerous articles in medical journals and text books, and has presented at medical schools and national medical conferences. She is an active member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) and the Pediatric Orthopedic Society of North America (POSNA).
About The Pediatric Orthopedic Center
The Pediatric Orthopedic Center is a pediatric orthopedic practice with four offices located throughout northern NJ. The practice specializes in adolescent sports, trauma, spine deformities, hip disorders and foot and ankle surgery. It features eight board certified and/or fellowship-trained pediatric orthopedists, ten musculoskeletal clinicians and two pediatric specialized foot and ankle specialists. For more information, visit: https://pediatricorthopedics.com.
###
Allison Tully
The Pediatric Orthopedic Center
+1 973-919-0871
email us here