Healey-Driscoll Administration Awards $20 Million in Disaster Relief for Massachusetts Farmers
Boston — The Healey-Driscoll Administration today announced $20 million to farms impacted by several severe weather events this year. The Natural Disaster Recovery (NDR) Program for Agriculture provides immediate assistance to 347 farmers in Western and Central Massachusetts who experienced significant crop losses due to a deep February freeze, a late May frost event, and catastrophic flooding in July.
“After seeing the devastating damage and listening to farmers who lost their livelihoods over the summer, we knew we had to do something to support the agricultural industry. That’s what this funding demonstrates – it provides direct aid to farms,” said Governor Maura Healey. “This program is helping us put farmers first so they can recover, rebuild, and become more resilient in the face of climate change. We’re grateful to the Legislature for their partnership each step of the way to support our hardworking farmers.”
“Farmers are on the front lines of an increasingly volatile climate. When the farming community is hurting, we are hurting. Our administration has been committed to helping these farms in their time of need,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “The agricultural industry is instrumental in our food system and the overall economy. We hope this funding will go a long way towards ensuring this sector remains resilient.”
The arctic freeze that swept through the state in early February caused damage to the stone fruit crop in Massachusetts, wiping out this year’s peaches and plums. In May, the overnight temperatures fell to below freezing after most fruit blossoms had set, severely damaging to apple, pear, and grape crops. July’s unprecedented rainfall caused destructive flooding in Western and Central Massachusetts, impacting thousands of acres of crops cultivated by more than 110 farms across the region. For some farmers, the events meant a total loss of their crops for the season, and for others, it substantially reduced their harvest and, as a result, their revenue.
“The natural disasters highlight the severity of the impacts that climate change has on our environment. Our farms are becoming more vulnerable, and it is important that we help them now in their time of need but also provide the necessary long-term support,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “Massachusetts operates as a team, and we are dedicated to supporting this important industry in its resiliency and sustainability efforts as we anticipate continued weather events.”
To receive funding through the NDR Program, applicants were required to be a Massachusetts-based agricultural operation growing field crops, hay and forage crops, or produce crops. Eligible farms had to demonstrate that they suffered losses of greater than 15% of their total planted acreage during one of the 2023 natural disasters.
“Over the summer, it was heartbreaking to tour and see the destruction that the July floods caused on our farming community,” said MDAR Commissioner Ashley Randle. “Combined with the prior frost and freeze events, our farmers suffered massive losses. After hearing from so many about what they needed in order to remain viable, we knew that immediate relief in funding was critical in order to assist in recovery efforts. We’re grateful to our partners in the Legislature for supporting the NDR Program as a meaningful way to help our agricultural industry overcome these recent challenges.”
“It was devastating to watch this year’s weather decimate so many livelihoods in one of our state’s critical industries—especially knowing that such events will become more frequent as the effects of climate change become more severe,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “The Senate was proud to take quick action by proposing and advocating for these funds in the budget, and I’m heartened to see the NDR Program deliver relief.”
“The funding awarded today will not only help farmers recover from the devastating impact of climate change, but it will also help to protect the products that they provide for Massachusetts families,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D – Quincy). “Massachusetts farmers play a vital role in our economy, and we’re proud to support them during these challenging times. I would like to thank the Healey-Driscoll Administration, and my colleagues in the House and in the Senate, for approving this critical support.”
“I am pleased to see the $20 million that the Legislature funded, in partnership with the Healey-Driscoll administration, is going to assist beleaguered farmers who were devastated by several incidents of severe weather,” said State Senator Michael J. Rodrigues (D-Westport), Chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. “This aid will allow the Massachusetts Agricultural industry to rebound and recover for the upcoming planting season next year. We will always stand in support for our farmers, so they not only survive, but thrive going forward.”
"Today, $20 million is being delivered to farmers state-wide to assist with recovering and rebuilding from natural disasters," said Senator Jo Comerford (D-Northampton). "I am grateful to Senate President Karen Spilka, Senate Ways and Means Chair Michael Rodrigues, the Healey-Driscoll administration, MDAR, and many state agency partners who have grappled with the aftermath of three climate-related disasters and their impact on farms and the food system. Of the $20 million, nearly $6.7 million in aid will help farms in the Hampshire, Franklin, Worcester district."
"The storm damage farms across the Commonwealth experienced over the summer was unfathomable,” said State Representative Natalie M. Blais (D-Deerfield). “This direct financial assistance will go a long way in helping to ensure the continued viability of our farms, thereby maintaining the bedrock of our local food system. I stand alongside our farmers in deep gratitude for the prompt response of the Legislature and the Healey-Driscoll Administration.”
Funds from the NDR Program will be distributed immediately in time for local farms to begin the work needed for next year’s growing and harvesting season.
The following farms are receiving payments from the program:
Agric Organics, LLC, Wilbraham
Agronomy Farm Vineyard, LLC, Oakham
Albert Manzi, North Andover
Allandale Farm, Inc., Brookline
Allard's Farm, Inc., South Deerfield
Almeida Farm, Rehoboth
Alta Vista Farm, LLC, Rutland
Amethyst Farm, LLC, Amherst
Amherst Nurseries, Inc., Hadley
Antonellis Farm, LLC, Deerfield
Anything Grows, LLC, Salisbury
Apex Orchards, Inc., Shelburne Falls
Aponte Farm, Holyoke
Arcadian Farms, Inc., Holliston
Ashland Farm, New Braintree
Atlas Farm, LLC, Deerfield
Autumn Hills, LLC DBA Autumn HIlls Orchard, Groton
Ayrhill Farms, Inc., Adams
Baggott Family Farms Corporation, Longmeadow
Bardwell Farm, Hatfield
Barstow's Longview Farm, LLC, Hadley
Bashista Orchards, LLC, Southampton
Bean Farm, LLC, Westwood
Belder Farm, South Deerfield
Berberian Farm, Northborough
Berry Hill Farm, LLC, Westport
Berry Knoll Gardens, LLC, Ludlow
Big River, LLC dba Big River Chestnuts, Leverett
Black Birch Vineyard LLC, North Hatfield
Blossoming Acres, LLC, Southwick
Bob's Bogs, Inc., Berkley
Boisvert Farm, LLC, Hadley
Bolduc Farm, Westfield
Bolton Spring Farm, Bolton
Boston Hill Farm, LLC, North Andover
Bradstreet Farm, Rowley
Breezy Gardens, Leicester
Broadlawn Farm, Adams
Brookfield Orchards, Inc., North Brookfield
Brox Farm, LLC, Dracut
Bryan Murphy, Harwich
Burnt Hill Blueberry Farm, Heath
Calabrese Farms, LLC, Southwick
Cape Cod Cranberry Realty Trust, West Barnstable
Carlson Orchards, Inc., Harvard
Carr's Ciderhouse, Hadley
Carver Hill Orchard, Stow
CAVU Farm , Cheshire
Center View Farm, Spencer
Chamutka Farm, West Whately
Chenausky Farm, Orange
Chickadee Hill Farm, Rowley
Cider Hill Farm, LLC, Amesbury
Circa 1638 Bartlett Farm, LLC, Salisbury
Clark Brothers Orchards, LLC, Ashfield
Clark Farm, Danvers
Clarkdale Fruit Farms, Inc., Deerfield
Clodhopper Farm, LLC, Medfield
Clover Hill Farm, LLP, Gilbertville
CN Smith Farm, Inc., East Bridgewater
Coastal Vineyards, South Dartmouth
Coldbrook Springs Winery & Stevens Farm, Barre
Common Pastures, LLC dba Colby Farm, Newbury
Connors Farm, Inc., Danvers
Cooks Farm Orchard, Brimfield
Cottage Grove, LLC / dba Sentinel Frm, Belchertown
Coy Brook Farm, West Brookfield
Cranberry Pond Farm, Brookfield
Crow Farm, Inc., Sandwich
Cucurbit Farm, LLC, Acton
Cultivating Solutions, LLC dba Winter Moon Roots, Hadley
D & R Farm, Hampden
Daniel T Chunglo Jr DBA Chunglo Farm, Hadley
Dartmouth Orchards, Dartmouth
Dave's Natural Garden, Granby
David G. Costa, Rochester
David Mokrzecki Farm, Hadley
Davidian Bros. Farm, LLC, Northborough
Davis Carlson Farm, Ware
Davis Farms Trust, Bolton
Deershorn Farm and Taxidermy, LLC, Lancaster
Derby Ridge Farm, Stow
Devine Brothers Farm , Hadley
Devine Farm, Inc., Hadley
Dew-More Farms, Inc., Townsend
Dick's Market Garden, Inc., Lunenburg
DJ's Farm Fresh Produce, Shutesbury
Doe Orchard, LLC, Harvard
Drew Farm, Westford
Dwight Arnold Farms, Inc, Southwick
Dylan Fil, Hadley
Earle M Parsons & Sons, Inc., Hadley
East Village Farm, Amherst
Echo Hill Orchards & Winery, LLC, Monson
Elmartin Farm, Cheshire
Excalibur Farm, Groton
Fairmount Fruit Farm, LLC, Franklin
Fairview Farms, Inc., Whatley
Fairview Orchards, Inc., Groton
FARMER DAVES, LLC, Dracut
Farmer Matt, LLC, N. Braintree
Fay Mountain Farm, Brookfield
Fini's Farm Produce, Holyoke
Flat Hill Orchards, LLC, Lunenburg
Flats Mentor Farm , Lancaster
Fletcher Farm, Southampton
Foppema's Farm, LLC, Northbridge
Four Rex Farm, Inc., Hadley
Four Town Farm, Inc., Seekonk
Foxcroft Farm, LLC, Amherst
Friends of Sholan Farms DBA Sholan Farms, Leominster
Galenski Farm, South Deerfield
Garbiel Farm, Montague
Garcia's Farm, Holyoke
Gardner farm, Tyngsboro
Genaro's Farm, Holyoke
George Hill Orchards, Inc., South Lancaster
Gidley Farm, North Dartmouth
Golden Hour Farms, LLC, N Dighton
Gove farm, Leominster
Grallert Farm, LLC, Millis
Grand View Farm, Rowley
Grannys Place, Agawam
Grape Island, Inc. DBA Mill River Winery, Rowley
Gregory Pipczynski, Sunderland
Guavate Farm, Holyoke
Gulf Farms, Cheshire
Hager Bros. Farm, LLC, Colrain
Hagers Farm Market LLC, Shelburne
Haley farm , Williamstown
Harpers Farm and Garden, LLC, Lancaster
Hart Farm, LLC, Conway
Hawk Hill Orchard, Millbury
Headwater Cider, Inc., Hawley
Healthy Futures Farm, Westport
Heavens Harvest Farm , New Braintree
Hickory Lane Farm, LLC, North Brookfield
Honey Pot Farm, LLC, Hatfield
Honey Pot Hill Orchards, Inc., Stow
Honey Pot Produce Co, Inc., Hadley
Howes Farm and Garden, LLC, New Braintree
Hunt Road Berry Farm, Inc., West Brookfield
Idyllvale Farm, LLC, Littleton
Indian Head Farm, Inc. dba Cordelia's Farm, Berlin
Ioka Farm, LLC, Hancock
Iron Ox Farm, LLC, S Hamilton
J & J Farms, Amherst
J&G Farms, LLC, Westfield
Jaeschke's Orchard, Adams
Jekanowski Farms, LLC, Hadley
Joe Czajkowski Farm LLC, Hadley
John G. Latham Cranberry, Brewster
Jordan Dairy Farms, Inc., Rutland
Josh Parker Farms, LLC, Southwick
Just Roots, Inc., Greenfield
Kelly's Family Farm, Inc., Upton
Ken Mushroom, LLC, Leominster
Kettle Brook Farms, LLC, North Brookfield
Kielbasa Orchards, LLC, Hadley
Kimball Fruit Farm, LLC, Pepperell
Kolakoski Farm Stand, South Deerfield
Kosinski Farms, Westfield
La Arecibena Torres Family Farm, Springfield
La Mela Allegra/The Happy Apple, Lancaster
Laflamme's Garden Center, Inc., Granby
Lakeside Organic of Hadley, LLC, Hadley
Lakeview Orchard, Adams
Land's Sake Farm , Weston
Lanni Orchards, Inc., Lunenburg
Laurenitis Farm, Sunderland
Lawndale Farm, Tyngsboro
Lilac Hedge Farm, LLC, Jefferson
Little Mans Farm, Agawam
Lone Birch Blossoms, Gilbertville
Long Hill Orchard, West Newbury
Long Plain farm, South Deerfield
Long Run Produce, Medford
Lookout Farm, LLC, Natick
Luther Belden, Inc., Hatfield
M A Wendolowski Farm, LLC, Hatfield
MacArthur Farm, Holliston
Manheim Farm , S.Deerfield
Many Graces, LLC, Amherst
Maple Acres Farm, West Chesterfield
Maple Corner Farm, Granville
Maple Hill Farm Grass-fed Beef, Inc., Hardwick
Maple Row Farm, Shelburne Falls
Maple Shade Farm, Inc., Sheffield
Mapleline Farm, LLC, Hadley
Marini Farm, LLC, Ipswich
Marshfield Cranberry Company, Marshfield
McCray's Farm, South Hadley
McKinstry Market Garden, Inc., Chicopee
McLaughlin Tobacco, Southwick
Meadowbrook Orchards, Inc., Sterling
Medicine Buddha Gardens and CSA, Great Barrington
Medway Community Farm, Inc., Medway
Melnik Farms, LLC, Deerfield
Mills River Cranberry Co., Marstons Mills
Mitchell Farm, Amherst
Miz Pah Farm, Cheshire
Montgomery Bogs, Lakeville
Moon In The Pond Farm, Inc., Sheffield
Morning Dew Farm, Worthington
Morse Farm, Dudley
Mountain Orchard, LLC, Granville
Mountain View Farm, Lanesborough
Mountain View Farm, LLC, Easthampton
N. Riley Malinowski Farm, LLC, Hatfield
Needham Community Farm, Needham
New England Hay Supply, Cheshire
NextGen Farm , Chicopee
Nicewicz Family Farm, Bolton
Niedbala Farms, LLC, Hadley
Nihtila Farm, Holbrook
Noquochoke Orchards, Westport
North Hadley Sugar Shack, LLC, Hadley
North of Boston, Boxford
North Plain Farm, LLC, Great Barrington
Northern Valley Farms, Inc., Northampton
Nourse Farm, Westborough
Ogonowski farm, Dracut
Old Earth Orchards, LLC, East Taunton
Old Friends Farm LLC, Amherst
Orchard Made Products d/b/a Mann Orchards, Methuen
Orr's Farm, Westport
Owl Rock Farm, LLC, Harvard
P & A Petruzzi Farms , East Brookfield
Paquette American Harvest Farm, Shrewsbury
Park Hill Orchard, LLC, Easthampton
Parlee Farms, LLC, Tyngsboro
Patterson Farm, LLC, Sunderland
Paty Cranberries, Lakeville
Pease Orchard, Templeton
Pepin Farm, Easthampton
Phoenix Fruit Farm, Belchertown
Phoenix Organic Farm, Orleans
Pignatare's Farm, Westfield
Pine Hill Orchards, Colrain
Plainville Farm, Hadley
Pleasant Valley Gardens, Methuen
Pomeroy Farm, LLC, Westfield
Poplar Hill Farm, Inc., West Whately
Porter Family Farm, Ashfield
Potter Hill Farm, Grafton
Prairie Orchard , New Braintree
Quabbin Hill Farms, LLC, Pelham
Quonquont Farm, LLC, Whately
R & B Farm, Hadley
Ragged Hill Orchard, West Brookfield
Rattleroot Farm, LLC, Princeton
Red Apple Farm, LLC, Phillipston
Red Eye, Inc., Middleboro
Red Fire Farm, Montague
Red Shirt Farm, LLC, Lanesborough
Rei's Farm, Chicopee
Renta Family Farm, Holyoke
Ridgeview Farm, Williamstown
Riverdale Farm, Inc., Groton
Riverland Farm, LLC, Sunderland
robertson farm, Ashfield
Rocky Maple Bogs, Carver
Rocky River Trust, Plympton
Rodrigues Farm, LLC, Berkley
Rogers Spring Hill Farm, Inc., Ward
Rooted Flowers, Agawam
Rosasharn Farm, Rehoboth
Ross Cranberry, LLC, Osterville
Royal Crest Farm, LLC, Spencer
Russell Orchards, Inc., Ipswich
Sadlowski Farm, Hadley
Sadowski Farm (Paul Kelley), Hadley
Sandman's Wild Blueberries, Granville
Sandwich Bog Co., West Wareham
Sauchuk Farm, LLC, Plympton
Savage Farms Inc., Deerfield
Schultz Farm, Rutland
Seaview Farm Boarding Stables LLC dba Seaview Farm, Rockport
Second Drop Farm, LLC, Lanesborough
Shattuck Farm, Groton
Shelburne Farm, Stow
Shepherd Farm, Inc., Townsend
Sibling Organic Crops, LLC, Brockton
Siena Farms, LLC, Sudbury
Signal Rock Farm, Charlton
Silverwood Farm, LLC, Sherborn
Simple Gifts Farm, LLC, Amherst
Smolak Farms, LLC, North Andover
Sobieski's River Valley Farm, Leverett
Spring Brook Farm, Littleton
SpringDell Farms, LLC, Littleton
Stasinos Farms, Haverhill
Steven F Ward, Carver
Stillman Dairy Farm, Lunenburg
Stillman Quality Meats, LLC, Hardwick
Stillmans Greenhouses & Farm, Inc, New Braintree
Stockbridge Farm, LLC, Hadley
Stone Soup Farm, Inc., Hadley
Storozuk Farm, Sunderland
Stowe Farm, Inc., Millbury
Sunny Crest Orchards, Sterling
Sunshine Farm, Inc., Sherborn
Szawlowski Potato Farms, Inc., Hatfield
Talus Wood Farm, Lanesborough
Tangerini's Spring Street Farm, Inc, Millis
Teddy C Smiarowski III Farm, Sunderland
Teddy C. Smiarowski Farm, Hatfield
The Apple Place, LLC, East Longmeadow
The Benson Place, Heath
The Farmers Garden, Rehoboth
The Kitchen Garden, LLC, Sunderland
The White Farm, Hawley
Thomas Clegg, Seekonk
Tiani Gardens, Stoughton
Tim Tom Cranberry, Inc., North Carver
Tony Andrews Farm, East Falmouth
Tougas Family Farm, LLC, Northborough
Townline Farm, Berkley
Twenty Acre Farm and Greenhouses, Hadley
Twin Oaks Farm, Hadley
Twin Rivers Farm, LLC, Ashley Falls
Upinngil, Gill
Valley Spud, LLC, Hadley
Valley View Farm, LLC, Haydenville
Walker Farm at Whortleberry Hill, New Braintree
Walt's Farm, Westport
Warner Farm, LLC, Sunderland
Waugh Farms, New Braintree
Webster Cranberry, LLC, Norwell
West Branch Farm , Colrain
Westward Orchards, Inc., Harvard
Whistling Meadow Farm, LLC, South Deerfield
White Moon Farm, Easthampton
Whitemarz Farm, LLC, Lunenburg
Whitney's Farm Market, LLC, Cheshire
Whittier Farms Inc., Sutton
Wildberry Acres Farm, Brookfield
Willow Spring Vineyards, LLC, Haverhill
Wilson Farm, Inc., Lexington
Windy Hill Farm, Inc., Great Barrington
Windy Village Cooperative, Sherborn
Wolf Tree Farm, LLC, Shelburne Falls
Yokun Seat Inc. dba Bartlett's Orchard Farm Market, Pittsfield
Zachary Kelley, Belchertown
Zeiglers Market Garden, Norfolk
Zgrodnik Tobacco, Hatfield
