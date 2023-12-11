Submit Release
Healey-Driscoll Administration Awards $20 Million in Disaster Relief for Massachusetts Farmers  

Boston — The Healey-Driscoll Administration today announced $20 million to farms impacted by several severe weather events this year. The Natural Disaster Recovery (NDR) Program for Agriculture provides immediate assistance to 347 farmers in Western and Central Massachusetts who experienced significant crop losses due to a deep February freeze, a late May frost event, and catastrophic flooding in July. 

“After seeing the devastating damage and listening to farmers who lost their livelihoods over the summer, we knew we had to do something to support the agricultural industry. That’s what this funding demonstrates – it provides direct aid to farms,” said Governor Maura Healey. “This program is helping us put farmers first so they can recover, rebuild, and become more resilient in the face of climate change. We’re grateful to the Legislature for their partnership each step of the way to support our hardworking farmers.” 

“Farmers are on the front lines of an increasingly volatile climate. When the farming community is hurting, we are hurting. Our administration has been committed to helping these farms in their time of need,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “The agricultural industry is instrumental in our food system and the overall economy. We hope this funding will go a long way towards ensuring this sector remains resilient.” 

The arctic freeze that swept through the state in early February caused damage to the stone fruit crop in Massachusetts, wiping out this year’s peaches and plums. In May, the overnight temperatures fell to below freezing after most fruit blossoms had set, severely damaging to apple, pear, and grape crops. July’s unprecedented rainfall caused destructive flooding in Western and Central Massachusetts, impacting thousands of acres of crops cultivated by more than 110 farms across the region. For some farmers, the events meant a total loss of their crops for the season, and for others, it substantially reduced their harvest and, as a result, their revenue. 

“The natural disasters highlight the severity of the impacts that climate change has on our environment. Our farms are becoming more vulnerable, and it is important that we help them now in their time of need but also provide the necessary long-term support,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “Massachusetts operates as a team, and we are dedicated to supporting this important industry in its resiliency and sustainability efforts as we anticipate continued weather events.” 

To receive funding through the NDR Program, applicants were required to be a Massachusetts-based agricultural operation growing field crops, hay and forage crops, or produce crops. Eligible farms had to demonstrate that they suffered losses of greater than 15% of their total planted acreage during one of the 2023 natural disasters.  

“Over the summer, it was heartbreaking to tour and see the destruction that the July floods caused on our farming community,” said MDAR Commissioner Ashley Randle. “Combined with the prior frost and freeze events, our farmers suffered massive losses. After hearing from so many about what they needed in order to remain viable, we knew that immediate relief in funding was critical in order to assist in recovery efforts. We’re grateful to our partners in the Legislature for supporting the NDR Program as a meaningful way to help our agricultural industry overcome these recent challenges.” 

“It was devastating to watch this year’s weather decimate so many livelihoods in one of our state’s critical industries—especially knowing that such events will become more frequent as the effects of climate change become more severe,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “The Senate was proud to take quick action by proposing and advocating for these funds in the budget, and I’m heartened to see the NDR Program deliver relief.” 

“The funding awarded today will not only help farmers recover from the devastating impact of climate change, but it will also help to protect the products that they provide for Massachusetts families,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D – Quincy). “Massachusetts farmers play a vital role in our economy, and we’re proud to support them during these challenging times. I would like to thank the Healey-Driscoll Administration, and my colleagues in the House and in the Senate, for approving this critical support.” 

“I am pleased to see the $20 million that the Legislature funded, in partnership with the Healey-Driscoll administration, is going to assist beleaguered farmers who were devastated by several incidents of severe weather,” said State Senator Michael J. Rodrigues (D-Westport), Chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. “This aid will allow the Massachusetts Agricultural industry to rebound and recover for the upcoming planting season next year. We will always stand in support for our farmers, so they not only survive, but thrive going forward.”  

"Today, $20 million is being delivered to farmers state-wide to assist with recovering and rebuilding from natural disasters," said Senator Jo Comerford (D-Northampton). "I am grateful to Senate President Karen Spilka, Senate Ways and Means Chair Michael Rodrigues, the Healey-Driscoll administration, MDAR, and many state agency partners who have grappled with the aftermath of three climate-related disasters and their impact on farms and the food system. Of the $20 million, nearly $6.7 million in aid will help farms in the Hampshire, Franklin, Worcester district." 

"The storm damage farms across the Commonwealth experienced over the summer was unfathomable,” said State Representative Natalie M. Blais (D-Deerfield). “This direct financial assistance will go a long way in helping to ensure the continued viability of our farms, thereby maintaining the bedrock of our local food system. I stand alongside our farmers in deep gratitude for the prompt response of the Legislature and the Healey-Driscoll Administration.” 

Funds from the NDR Program will be distributed immediately in time for local farms to begin the work needed for next year’s growing and harvesting season. 

The following farms are receiving payments from the program: 

