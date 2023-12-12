Ava Laurénne Bride to Celebrate Grand Opening of New Location in Greenville, SC Spotlighting Many Local Businesses

Ava Laurenne Bride Brand New Location in Greenvile, SC Christmas Ball Invitation

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ava Laurénne Bride, Virginia's largest and most celebrated bridal boutique is pleased to announce the opening of a second location in Greenville, South Carolina and to commemorate this special milestone, owners Wendy and Gabe Rivera are hosting Christmas Ball on December 14th, as a part of the grand opening celebration. This event will also include many local vendors ranging from hair and makeup artists to waltz instructors, which is in line with Ava Laurénne's history of celebrating remarkable local small businesses and creative talents

“Throughout this project, my emotions were heightened, as every detail holds immense significance. The collaboration with the exceptional group of creatives at Ava Laurenne has been nothing short of extraordinary. The city of Greenville constantly fueled my motivation, as residents would stop by and share their excitement as the project unfolded. Ava Laurenne is truly a work of art in its entirety, and I am both humbled and proud to have been a part of its creation” said Johni Bleu, a local artist who is painting the murals at the new location. https://instagram.com/johnibleu?igshid=YzAwZjE1ZTI0Zg==

The other local vendors who are also a huge part of this grand opening ball are:

- Decor and Brand Experience Design

Wendy Mercer and Team

Gathering by Mercer

- DJ

Uptown Entertainment

- Hair and Makeup for Fashion Show

Cotton Rouge and Co

- String Trio

Carolina Music Planner

- Harpist

Emily Wagoner

- Cake & Desserts

Kathy & Co feat Alessa

- Bar Service and Signature Cocktails

Liquid Catering

- Coffee Bar

Synergy Coffee Catering

- Charcuterie Spread

One Fine Day Event Planning

- Ice Sculpture

Ice Age Ice Sculpture

- Videography

Luminary Productions

Additionally, Ava Laurénne Bride is hosting a photography competition throughout the night where all local photographers are invited to participate. The winning collaborative post will be featured on the official Instagram page of over 200K followers and shared in an email newsletter to a list of over 10K brides.

Photographers can learn more and register by sending an email expressing interest along with their Instagram handle to Ava Laurénne Bride at shop@avagvl.com.

Ava Laurénne has a tradition of throwing lavish parties exclusively for their brides every year and this Christmas ball will be no exception.

To learn more about Ava Laurénne please visit www.avalaurennebridesc.com

About Ava Laurénne Bride:

Brides from around the world come to Ava Laurénne Bride for the gorgeous spaces and unparalleled gown selection, leaving with not only their perfect dress but with special memories that will last a lifetime. Ava Laurénne Bride brings a new focus to the gown shopping experience by creating an experience that is personalized, unique, and focused on celebration. Now Ava Laurénne Bride has boutique locations both in historic downtown Fredericksburg, Virginia and Greenville, South Carolina!