iVisitKrakow.com and Quartz Inn Hotels forge alliance for greener travels
A powerful alliance transforming European tourism with sustainable practices."LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a pioneering move towards sustainable tourism, Quartz Inn Hotels, the premier European hotel collection dedicated to independent and sustainable accommodations, has joined forces with iVisitKrakow.com, the leading tourist information guide promoting sustainable travel in Kraków and Poland.
Quartz Inn Hotels, renowned for its commitment to environmental responsibility and unique lodging experiences, has emerged as the first European hotel collection formed exclusively by independent, eco-conscious hotels. With a focus on sustainable practices, the collection aims to redefine hospitality by providing travellers with environmentally friendly options without compromising on comfort or luxury.
iVisitKrakow.com, a stalwart in advocating sustainable tourism in Kraków and Poland, has been at the forefront of raising awareness about responsible travel practices. The platform recently took a significant step by sponsoring the European Sustainable Tourism Awards - GrINN Awards 2023. The prestigious awards recognised and celebrated excellence in sustainable tourism, attracting participation from hundreds of tourism companies across 51 countries in its 100 categories.
Jolanta Dziewit, founder of iVisitKrakow.com, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "This alliance with Quartz Inn Hotels marks a pivotal moment for sustainable tourism in Poland. Together, we have the opportunity to amplify our efforts in promoting eco-friendly travel practices and contribute to the broader conversation on sustainability within the tourism industry."
The collaboration between Quartz Inn Hotels and iVisitKrakow.com is poised to create a ripple effect, inspiring other hospitality entities and travellers alike to embrace sustainable practices. By combining their strengths, both organisations are committed to not only providing unforgettable experiences for travellers but also contributing positively to the environmental landscape of the regions they serve.
As the travel industry continues to evolve, Quartz Inn Hotels and iVisitKrakow.com stand united in their mission to forge a path toward greener travels, setting a new standard for sustainability in European tourism.
About Quartz Inn Hotels
Quartz Inn Hotels is the first European hotel collection formed by independent and sustainable hotels. Committed to providing eco-conscious travellers with unique and environmentally responsible lodging experiences, Quartz Inn Hotels redefines hospitality with a focus on sustainability, comfort, and luxury.
About iVisitKrakow.com
Founded by Jolanta Dziewit, iVisitKrakow.com is a leading tourist information guide dedicated to promoting sustainable travel in Kraków and Poland. Through comprehensive resources and initiatives, iVisitKrakow.com raises awareness about responsible tourism practices and supports efforts that contribute to the sustainability of the travel industry.
Jay Carrol
iVisitKrakow.com
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram